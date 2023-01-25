Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville boys soccer beats Hernando, advances to MHSAA 6A semis
HERNANDO — Starkville boys soccer advanced to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals after defeating Hernando, 2-1, in the quarterfinals on the road Saturday afternoon. Brandon Shaffer and Joseph Schauwecker both scored for the Yellow Jackets (15-4). Max Buehler also recorded an assist for Starkville. Starkville will travel to play...
Commercial Dispatch
Wave for the win: West Point boys beat Columbus on last-second putback
With less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation, the Columbus boys basketball team held a slim 69-68 lead over West Point and was looking to close things out. Unable to shut the door from the foul line, the Green Wave were given some late life, overcoming what looked to be costly technical fouls and a six-point deficit.
Commercial Dispatch
Width and pressing central to Starkville boys soccer’s playoff victory over Madison Central
Soccer is a game of creating and attacking space. Doing so doesn’t just take an understanding of the opponent; it also requires a great deal of knowledge about the strengths and weaknesses of one’s own team. This was a big factor in Starkville High School’s 1-0 victory over Madison Central in the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs Wednesday night.
Commercial Dispatch
MSMS soccer finally capitalizes on chances in second half for important playoff win
In a game of chances, those who are unable to convert won’t prevail, and for a time Wednesday night, Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science boys soccer was put on the ropes. Facing Pisgah in its second-round MHSAA Class I playoff game, the Blue Waves struggled to not only...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW men’s basketball lambastes Southeastern Baptist to snap five-game skid
LAUREL — Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball had its second-highest offensive output of the 2022-23 season as it demolished Southeastern Baptist University, 98-65, on the road Wednesday. The win by the Owls (9-12) over the Chargers (4-17) snapped a five-game losing streak by MUW. Despite its struggles...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldogs get big win: Mississippi State takes down No. 11 TCU in overtime in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans knows he can remain a bit stoic when his team is on the floor. “I don’t smile as often in the games as I probably should or need to,” Jans said. But a few key moments in...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Revive Wellness opening soon in Starkville
I don’t know about y’all, but sometimes I just need a hydration IV drip to feel like my old self again. That’s why I’m sure glad to report Revive Wellness, a hormone replacement, body contouring and aesthetic wellness center, is coming to Starkville by Feb. 10 at 100 Russell St., co-owner Clifton Scott said.
Commercial Dispatch
Overmatched in Oxford: Mississippi State falls flat as Ole Miss sweeps season series
OXFORD — By the third straight turnover, it was pretty much finished. Mississippi State women’s basketball briefly appeared to be making a much-needed run Thursday night at rival Ole Miss. The Bulldogs got a steal and a layup at the halftime buzzer, then two straight baskets to start the third quarter.
Commercial Dispatch
Sam Purcell looking for complete performance from Mississippi State women in rematch with Ole Miss
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women’s basketball heads to Oxford for a rematch with Ole Miss on Thursday night, looking for a fourth straight SEC win as well as payback for the defeat in a Jan. 1 matchup at the Hump earlier this month. Head coach Sam Purcell’s team...
thscurrent.org
Tupelo Football brings the BOOM
At Golden Wave Drive the momentum on Friday nights is always high. When you attend a Tupelo football game on the blue turf you will hear the cheers of the crowd and see the jumps of the football players as a teammate makes another great play. You may be wondering how the team builds their momentum and keeps the crowd on their feet and it’s all because of the sledgehammer adorned with the Tupelo T.
Commercial Dispatch
Tolu Smith claims Mississippi State’s record ‘doesn’t indicate how good we are.’ Is he right?
STARKVILLE — Ever since an 11-0 start, it’s been nothing but frustration for the Mississippi State men’s basketball team. The Bulldogs have lost eight of their past nine games since their unbeaten beginning to the year, sinking to a paltry 1-7 in Southeastern Conference play. Five of the losses have been by single digits; the past two have been decided on the final possession.
kicks96news.com
Central Mississippi’s 75-mile long yard sale “Picking 35” set for April 1
“Picking 35” is coming back to Carthage and surrounding communities. Central Mississippi’s 75-mile yard sale is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Walnut Grove to Vaiden and all points in between. Applications...
Commercial Dispatch
City of West Point building permits: Jan. 19-20
■ Not Listed; 26988 Masin St. E.; gas pressure test; Gray Bird. ■ Not Listed; 405 S. Eshman Ave.; gas pressure test; Weathers Plumbing, LLC.
Commercial Dispatch
Legend Carley
Legend Vonghan Carley, 15, of Caledonia, MS, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at his home. Visitation is scheduled from 2:00-4:00 PM, Friday, January 27, 2023, at Lowndes Funeral Home in Columbus, MS. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 PM in the Lowndes. Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Kenny Gardner...
wtva.com
Pedestrian hit in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
wcbi.com
Mississippi most prestigious high school looking for more students
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) -Mississippi is ranked 43 in the nation in education, but there is some good news. The state recorded its highest graduation rate last year, and many schools are making changes to help their students succeed. But one school has seemingly hit upon the formula for success, and...
Commercial Dispatch
Thomas Morgan Sr.
COLUMBUS — Thomas Morgan Sr., 73, died Jan. 22, 2023, at his residence. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Carter’s Funeral Services Chapel, with Jessie Hutton officiating. Burial will follow at Sturdivant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
breezynews.com
Pain at the Gas Pumps With No Relief in Sight
It’s costing you an extra 28-cents a gallon—or more– to fill up your car compared to two weeks ago. That’s how much the average price for gas has risen across Mississippi. AAA says we’re now back near the price we were paying in mid-November with the statewide average at $3.16. In Neshoba County, prices have jumped about 35 cents in the past two weeks with the average price up about 33 cents in Leake County and about 30 cents in Attala County. Despite the increases, the auto club says Texas is the only state with cheaper gas prices right now.
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
wcbi.com
One person injured in house fire on Azalia Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a Columbus house fire. The blaze happened on Azalia Drive late Thursday night. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it appears the fire started in the garage. The exact cause of the...
