Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
WGAU
Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said early Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information...
A Japanese company will sell whale meat in vending machines for as low as $8 — the average price for a pound of bacon in the US
Kyodo Senpaku Co.'s vending machine sells whale meat in many forms, from sashimi and steak to bacon and skin, the Associated Press reported.
Comments / 0