FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Menchville, Princess Anne boys roll, Norview girls win again
Menchville and Princess Anne's boys high school basketball teams rolled, while Norview's girls won again.
WTKR
Hampton nips Delaware for second straight CAA win
HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- After snapping a ten game skid on Saturday, Hampton heads into the weekend on a CAA winning streak after triumphing in a thriller. Jordan Nesbitt scored 31 points, including the game-winning free throws, pacing the Pirates past Delaware, 67-66, in a nail-biter at the Convocation Center on Thursday night. The victory marks their second straight after beating Monmouth for their first CAA win in history their last time out.
WAVY News 10
Jeremy won't make it
Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
WAVY News 10
14-year-old student at Bethel High in Hampton arrested, accused of making threats
According to Hampton police, officers were notified on January 17 regarding a student who allegedly had a bullet on school property. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/14-year-old-student-at-bethel-high-in-hampton-arrested-accused-of-making-threats/. 14-year-old student at Bethel High in Hampton arrested, …. According to Hampton police, officers were notified on January 17 regarding a student who allegedly had a bullet on...
WTKR
The stars of "The Three Musketeers" at The American Theatre on Coast Live
HAMPTON, Va. — Actors Darius Deon and Caro Zeller join Coast Live to share their experience working on "The Three Musketeers," and discuss what makes this story such a fun and resonant tale that has stood the test of time. The Acting Company presents The Three Musketeers. Friday, January...
Portsmouth’s casino may see competitive edge with smoking, expert says
"It does allow a competitive advantage for some properties to still have that as an amenity for their guests, and we're seeing that all over the country."
Chesapeake man wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
A Chesapeake man who won $1 million playing the Mega Million wants to use some his winnings to give back.
Norfolk State Spartan Legion Marching Band voted HBCU Sports Band of the Year
The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has been voted the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.
Hampton Jazz Festival returns June 23-25
This popular festival has brought some of the best jazz, pop, blues, soul and R&B artists for the last 50 years and will take place at the Hampton Coliseum.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Chauffeur Service Revs Up For The Future With New Location
JAMES CITY-Established in June 2008, Williamsburg Chauffeur Service is a family-owned business that provides first class chauffeur services including airport transportation and limousine service in Williamsburg, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Yorktown, Gloucester, Suffolk, West Point, New Kent, Smithfield, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Lancaster County, and James City County. The company purchased...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth attracts visitors from near, far on opening day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ground may have only been broken at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in December 2021, but this moment has been years in the making. A huge buzz surrounded the casino's grand opening on Monday. Thousands of visitors felt excitement in the air. Scanning through a packed parking lot,...
WAVY News 10
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out
Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
Thousands turn out for opening day of Rivers Casino Portsmouth
A grand opening ceremony that included a performance by Norfolk State University's band and a ribbon cutting ceremony, kicked off just after 10 a.m. The casino opened to the public immediately after.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies
Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
WAVY News 10
Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino
A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
WAVY News 10
Suffolk director of planning and community development named
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor appointed Kevin Wyne as Director of Planning and Community Development on Tuesday, February 7. Wyne joined Suffolk in 2016 as the principal planner and was later promoted to assistant director of planning and community development in March 2022. He has...
Man arrested after police pursuit through Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A police pursuit that began in Chesapeake and ended in Norfolk on Tuesday resulted in a man being arrested on multiple warrants and new charges. According to Chesapeake police, the pursuit began when officers tried to stop a vehicle shortly before 1:45 p.m. for a registration violation on the 1500 block of Crossways Boulevard.
WAVY News 10
Ocean View area shootings raise concerns
Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
