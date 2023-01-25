ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WTKR

Hampton nips Delaware for second straight CAA win

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- After snapping a ten game skid on Saturday, Hampton heads into the weekend on a CAA winning streak after triumphing in a thriller. Jordan Nesbitt scored 31 points, including the game-winning free throws, pacing the Pirates past Delaware, 67-66, in a nail-biter at the Convocation Center on Thursday night. The victory marks their second straight after beating Monmouth for their first CAA win in history their last time out.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Jeremy won't make it

Police issue critically missing adult alert for Portsmouth …. The Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Portsmouth Police Department as they look for both Dominic Xavier Cravins-Hernandez and his pregnant girlfriend, Khyla Lavonda Denise Wilson. https://bit.ly/3Hzm14J. Three-quarter court basket from Princess Anne’s...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, go check them out.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

14-year-old student at Bethel High in Hampton arrested, accused of making threats

According to Hampton police, officers were notified on January 17 regarding a student who allegedly had a bullet on school property. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/14-year-old-student-at-bethel-high-in-hampton-arrested-accused-of-making-threats/. 14-year-old student at Bethel High in Hampton arrested, …. According to Hampton police, officers were notified on January 17 regarding a student who allegedly had a bullet on...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Chauffeur Service Revs Up For The Future With New Location

JAMES CITY-Established in June 2008, Williamsburg Chauffeur Service is a family-owned business that provides first class chauffeur services including airport transportation and limousine service in Williamsburg, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Yorktown, Gloucester, Suffolk, West Point, New Kent, Smithfield, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Lancaster County, and James City County. The company purchased...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out

Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation agreement and severance for Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks …. Newport News School Board member Gary Hunter speaks out about his lone vote against a separation...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies

Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Poll shows people don't support smoking in Rivers Casino

A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Poll shows people don’t support smoking in Rivers …. A poll on WAVY.com indicates that most people do not support smoking in Rivers Casino. Three attempts to restrict abortion turned aside …. A Democrat-led...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk director of planning and community development named

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor appointed Kevin Wyne as Director of Planning and Community Development on Tuesday, February 7. Wyne joined Suffolk in 2016 as the principal planner and was later promoted to assistant director of planning and community development in March 2022. He has...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Ocean View area shootings raise concerns

Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
NORFOLK, VA

