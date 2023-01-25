Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi secretary of state, GOP’s Watson, seeks 2nd term
JACKSON — Republican Michael Watson filed qualifying papers Wednesday to run for a second term as Mississippi secretary of state, ending speculation that he might instead challenge Gov. Tate Reeves in the GOP primary. Watson had told The Associated Press on Monday that he would announce his intentions by...
Commercial Dispatch
1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
