The Comeback

Crew chief offers take on Lakers-Celtics controversy

While the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics played in one of the best games of the season on Saturday night, the end of regulation is memorable for all of the wrong reasons. LeBron James was clearly fouled going for a game-winning layup, but no foul was called. Then, Patrick Beverley was assessed a technical Read more... The post Crew chief offers take on Lakers-Celtics controversy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game

The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
