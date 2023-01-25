Read full article on original website
Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
Investigation underway after woman's body found in southwest valley, police say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating the discovery of a dead body that was found in the southwest valley. On Saturday, at about 9:06 a.m., LVMPD received a 911 call of a female that was possibly dead near the 3800 block of Mapleview Ct.
1 dead, 7 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and 7 are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in the southeast valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an accident involving a sedan and an SUV at Cabana Drive and Desert Inn Road around 12:38 p.m. Investigators said the crash occurred...
Las Vegas police locate 19-year-old reported missing from east valley
UPDATE, 7:45 AM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Anabel Ceja has been located. No other information was released. ORIGINAL | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 19-year-old woman. Contact was last made with Anabel Ceja at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday,...
Man claims woman jumped out of moving car following argument, leading to her death
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A man claims his fiancé jumped out of the car before he dropped her off at the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Ferrari Busby, 37, was arrested Tuesday, January 24, and is being charged with 1st-degree murder and kidnapping following the death of a Las Vegas woman.
Arrest report: Woman backed stolen bus into Las Vegas officer's motorcycle during pursuit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 32-year-old woman drove a stolen public transit bus at slow speeds and backed over a Las Vegas police officer's motorcycle before she eventually surrendered, according to an arrest report. Brandy Lackey was taken into custody on Saturday on suspicion of grand larceny of a...
Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by car in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car in the east Las Vegas valley. Police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Stewart Avenue and Ronald Lane around 10:05 a.m. on Friday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
5 arrested for attempted homicide after report of Henderson shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested two adults and three juveniles for attempted homicide after a Henderson shooting. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a report of a shooting at the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court around 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 12. 28-year-old Raven Queen, 26-year-old...
Police locate missing 3-year-old boy
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (10:19 P.M.) Police have located the missing boy. Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 3-year-old boy in the Las Vegas valley. Legend Day-Sempert was last seen at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the 3600 block of Cambridge St. near Maryland Pkwy.
Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures near Harmon Avenue, Dean Martin Drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the south valley. On Saturday, at 12:14, officers responded to a crash near westbound Harmon Avenue at Dean Martin Drive involving three vehicles. According to police, one person was transported to a...
CCSD police stop over 60 drivers during speed enforcement event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 60 vehicles were stopped during the CCSD Police Speed Enforcement event. The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) teamed up with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety to stop vehicles going more than 15mph over the speed limit near Garside Middle School on Wednesday.
Fire breaks out at North Las Vegas home near Craig, 5th Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond to a house fire that broke out in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning. Several firefighters were on the scene of a house near Craig Road and 5th Street. Smoke could be seen pouring out of a section of the...
Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
Trial date scheduled for man accused of murder after body found in barrel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A trial date for the suspect accused of murder after a man's remains were found in a barrel in Las Vegas last year has been scheduled for the end of the year. Court records show a jury trial for Ryan Bentley is set to begin...
I-15 southbound, Flamingo shut down after injury crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An injury crash shut down southbound lanes on I-15 at E. Flamingo Road Friday evening, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. All lanes are closed southbound on I-15 at E. Flamingo Road. Avoid the area.
Clark County Fire Captain recently honored for saving sister-in-laws life
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A fire captain is being credited for saving a family member's life during a medical episode at a family gathering. Clark County Fire Captain Adam Crine was celebrated during a recent awards ceremony, where things got emotional as his family was all in attendance. MORE...
Tyre Nichols case brings national attention to similar situation in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Memphis police are set to release the body cam videos from the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers on Friday. The department is warning all of us, that the video is heinous. Five police officers have been charged with murder.
Almost 2,000 without power following single vehicle crash near Eastern, Bonanza
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A crash involving one vehicle has left hundreds without power Friday morning on the east side of town. The crash happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Bonanza and Eastern. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a vehicle crashed into a pole...
Las Vegas man gets prison time for selling pills laced with fentanyl leading to death
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 30-year-old Las Vegas man will serve a decade in federal prison for knowingly selling pills laced with fentanyl that led to another man's death, according to prosecutors. A judge on Monday sentenced Gabriel Ulloa to 10 years in prison, along with 15 years of...
