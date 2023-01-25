ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 dead, 7 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and 7 are injured following a multiple-vehicle crash in the southeast valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to an accident involving a sedan and an SUV at Cabana Drive and Desert Inn Road around 12:38 p.m. Investigators said the crash occurred...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police locate 19-year-old reported missing from east valley

UPDATE, 7:45 AM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Anabel Ceja has been located. No other information was released. ORIGINAL | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 19-year-old woman. Contact was last made with Anabel Ceja at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit by car in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a car in the east Las Vegas valley. Police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Stewart Avenue and Ronald Lane around 10:05 a.m. on Friday. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

5 arrested for attempted homicide after report of Henderson shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police have arrested two adults and three juveniles for attempted homicide after a Henderson shooting. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a report of a shooting at the 400 block of Tranquil Peak Court around 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 12. 28-year-old Raven Queen, 26-year-old...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Police locate missing 3-year-old boy

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (10:19 P.M.) Police have located the missing boy. Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 3-year-old boy in the Las Vegas valley. Legend Day-Sempert was last seen at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the 3600 block of Cambridge St. near Maryland Pkwy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD police stop over 60 drivers during speed enforcement event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 60 vehicles were stopped during the CCSD Police Speed Enforcement event. The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) teamed up with the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety to stop vehicles going more than 15mph over the speed limit near Garside Middle School on Wednesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Feds release initial findings into crash that killed 9 in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Federal officials have released their initial findings into the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas almost one year ago. The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday published more than two dozen documents assembled as part of its examination of the Jan. 29 collision at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

I-15 southbound, Flamingo shut down after injury crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An injury crash shut down southbound lanes on I-15 at E. Flamingo Road Friday evening, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. All lanes are closed southbound on I-15 at E. Flamingo Road. Avoid the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV

