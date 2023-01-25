ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area

A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Video: Someone throws lit firework at police cruiser in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - Tensions briefly rose in downtown Los Angeles as demonstrators and protesters took to the streets to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody in Memphis, Tennessee. Late Friday night, hours after the Memphis Police Department released body camera videos of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Huntington Park Police

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Half Moon Bay shooting suspect angered by bill from on-site accident

SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County District Attorney on Friday confirmed a report that the Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect claimed the incident stemmed from his anger over a $100 equipment bill.The suspect, 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, was arrested and charged with fatally shooting seven people at two Half Moon Bay area farms Monday afternoon. The victims who died have been identified as Zhishen Liu, 73, Aixiang Zhang, 74, Qizhong Cheng, 66, Jingzhi Lu, 64, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Yetao Bing, 43, and Jose Romero Perez, 38.  An eighth victim, Pedro Romero Perez, was critically...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
foxla.com

Brandon Tsay, hero civilian who disarmed Monterey Park shooter, gets call from President Biden

LOS ANGELES - Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old man who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect, got a special call from President Joe Biden Thursday. Tsay confronted 72-year-old gunman Huu Can Tran after Tran walked into the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra Saturday night. Surveillance video shows the two wrestling over Tran's gun. Within a minute or two, Tsay was able to successfully disarm Tran. The suspect then walks away as Tsay grabs his phone to call for help.
ALHAMBRA, CA
sfstandard.com

Tesla Driver Accused of Plunging Family Off Hwy 1 Cliff Arrested

The Tesla driver accused of intentionally plunging his family over a Highway 1 cliff has been released from the hospital and booked in San Mateo County Jail, officials said Friday. Pasadena doctor Dharmesh Patel, 41, and his family survived the Jan. 2 fall from Devil’s Slide. The California Highway Patrol...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
foxla.com

Beverly Crest shooting: 3 killed, 4 injured during shooting outside rental property

LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills. Police were dispatched to a home on Ellison Dr. and Arby Dr. around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting with people down, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

California community uses zip line to access homes following atmospheric river storms

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - After the recent devastating atmospheric river storms in California, a zip line has become a lifeline for one community. The access bridge in Corralitos, located in Santa Cruz County, was washed away in storm waters. It could have left several families stranded. However, thanks to resident Darrell Hardy, that didn't happen. (Darrell Hardy) (FOX Weather)
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County

Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Mayor Karen Bass: We have a problem with policing in our country

LOS ANGELES - On Friday, the nation watched in shock after the Memphis Police Department released body camera videos of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. After the video was released, FOX 11's Elex Michaelson asked Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for her reaction to watching the video. Like many others who watched the video, Mayor Bass was sickened by the officers' actions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area woman's unresolved wage theft claim illustrates wider problem

OAKLAND - As 2023 begins, Oakland resident Maria Arroyo holds onto hope that this will be the year she is finally paid for years of work that she claims she's owed. A single mom with three kids, she worked at an independently owned and operated Jack-in-the-Box in Oakland for 15 years up until 2019. That year, she suspected she may be a victim of wage theft. "I was working there for a long time and I wasn't even making the same money that the new guys were making at that point," she said in Spanish. She tells CBS News Bay...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy