indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
foxla.com
Video: Someone throws lit firework at police cruiser in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - Tensions briefly rose in downtown Los Angeles as demonstrators and protesters took to the streets to demand justice for Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody in Memphis, Tennessee. Late Friday night, hours after the Memphis Police Department released body camera videos of...
SFist
Dispute That Triggered Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Over $100 Damage Charge
Adding to the tragic narrative about underpaid farmworkers and the socioeconomic situation underpinning Monday's shooting in Half Moon Bay, we now learn that the triggering dispute that occurred between the suspect and his supervisor was over $100. As NBC Bay Area reported late Thursday, shooting suspect Zhao Chunli became enraged...
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where multiple farmworkers were killed
"Horrible. Horrific. Deplorable conditions. We saw what basically looked like sheds. Storage containers that people were living in. No insulation. No running water. " However, the farm says this is inaccurate.
foxla.com
Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Huntington Park Police
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in...
Report: Half Moon Bay shooting suspect angered by bill from on-site accident
SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County District Attorney on Friday confirmed a report that the Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect claimed the incident stemmed from his anger over a $100 equipment bill.The suspect, 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, was arrested and charged with fatally shooting seven people at two Half Moon Bay area farms Monday afternoon. The victims who died have been identified as Zhishen Liu, 73, Aixiang Zhang, 74, Qizhong Cheng, 66, Jingzhi Lu, 64, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Yetao Bing, 43, and Jose Romero Perez, 38. An eighth victim, Pedro Romero Perez, was critically...
Small airplane out of Long Beach crashes in Riverside County
A single-engine airplane crashed into a gully just southwest of French Valley Airport Friday as the pilot was maneuvering to make a forced landing at the field, leaving him and his passenger injured. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. along Sky Canyon Drive, near Borel Road, according to the Federal...
foxla.com
Brandon Tsay, hero civilian who disarmed Monterey Park shooter, gets call from President Biden
LOS ANGELES - Brandon Tsay, the 26-year-old man who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooting suspect, got a special call from President Joe Biden Thursday. Tsay confronted 72-year-old gunman Huu Can Tran after Tran walked into the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra Saturday night. Surveillance video shows the two wrestling over Tran's gun. Within a minute or two, Tsay was able to successfully disarm Tran. The suspect then walks away as Tsay grabs his phone to call for help.
foxla.com
Family expecting to receive body of OC public defender who died in Mexico
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The family of an Orange County deputy public defender who died in Mexico while celebrating his first wedding anniversary was expecting to receive the body Thursday so further forensic examination can be done to confirm a cause of death. Officials in Mexico have indicated 33-year-old Elliot...
sfstandard.com
Tesla Driver Accused of Plunging Family Off Hwy 1 Cliff Arrested
The Tesla driver accused of intentionally plunging his family over a Highway 1 cliff has been released from the hospital and booked in San Mateo County Jail, officials said Friday. Pasadena doctor Dharmesh Patel, 41, and his family survived the Jan. 2 fall from Devil’s Slide. The California Highway Patrol...
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
foxla.com
Beverly Crest shooting: 3 killed, 4 injured during shooting outside rental property
LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills. Police were dispatched to a home on Ellison Dr. and Arby Dr. around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting with people down, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
foxla.com
California community uses zip line to access homes following atmospheric river storms
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. - After the recent devastating atmospheric river storms in California, a zip line has become a lifeline for one community. The access bridge in Corralitos, located in Santa Cruz County, was washed away in storm waters. It could have left several families stranded. However, thanks to resident Darrell Hardy, that didn't happen. (Darrell Hardy) (FOX Weather)
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
A man was shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community in South Los Angeles County, authorities said Saturday.
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
Erratic driver arrested following pursuit in Orange County
Authorities pursued a high-speed vehicle in Orange County on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was originally wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began in Seal Beach around 4:30 p.m. as the driver blew past red lights and intersections while driving recklessly on surface streets amid rush hour traffic. He reached speeds of […]
foxla.com
Mayor Karen Bass: We have a problem with policing in our country
LOS ANGELES - On Friday, the nation watched in shock after the Memphis Police Department released body camera videos of the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. After the video was released, FOX 11's Elex Michaelson asked Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for her reaction to watching the video. Like many others who watched the video, Mayor Bass was sickened by the officers' actions.
Bay Area woman's unresolved wage theft claim illustrates wider problem
OAKLAND - As 2023 begins, Oakland resident Maria Arroyo holds onto hope that this will be the year she is finally paid for years of work that she claims she's owed. A single mom with three kids, she worked at an independently owned and operated Jack-in-the-Box in Oakland for 15 years up until 2019. That year, she suspected she may be a victim of wage theft. "I was working there for a long time and I wasn't even making the same money that the new guys were making at that point," she said in Spanish. She tells CBS News Bay...
