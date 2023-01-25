Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Great Barrington youth wins Audubon contest; Chef Tu Le hosts lunch and discussion; Emerging artists at David M. Hunt Library; Stockbridge Library author talks; “Concerts at the Conforti” at the Clark
Local wins Mass Audubon’s 2022 “Picture This: Your Great Outdoors” photography contest. Great Barrington— Charlie Jaferian of Great Barrington has been named a winner in Mass Audubon’s 2022 “Picture This: Your Great Outdoors” photography contest. Charlie took top honors in the contest’s People in Nature category, Under-18 division, for his image of a line of cross-country skiers in his Berkshires town.
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Timothy Lovett and Fin Hanley of Berkshire Property Agents offer a coveted Berkshire gem, a much-loved family compound on the market for the first time since 1938. Transformations –...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
2023 Spring Seedling Sale at Saratoga Tree Nursery
SARATOGA COUNTY — DEC operates the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery, which produces tree and shrub seedlings for conservation plantings on public and private lands. Native New York seed sources are used when available. The nursery’s annual spring seedling sale is open to all interested customers in New York and bordering states.
WNYT
Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County
How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
theberkshireedge.com
PREVIEW: Foundry celebrates reopening with Aimee Van Dyne, Sample the Cat, The Fremonts, Gypsy Layne, free admission
West Stockbridge — Against all odds, the embattled Foundry, a 99-seat black-box performance venue, has managed to stay alive through some rocky times, and the principals, in defiance of the gods, will celebrate their survival with “Stayin’ Alive,” a free concert held in the very dead of winter, Friday, February 3, at 7:30 p.m. The event, which has sold out, will include several performers.
brownstoner.com
Saratoga Park Playground Reopens After Almost a Year and a $2 Million Upgrade
Good news for Bed Stuy families looking for a place to play: Saratoga Park playground has reopened after being closed for almost a year for renovations. The large fence that had surrounded the playground while it was getting upgraded came down this week, and already warmly wrapped children and their supervisors are making the most of the new equipment.
Should The Owners of The Beacon Revive This MA. Theater?
Today we learned that The Movieplex in the SteepleCity Plaza of Downtown North Adams is closing its doors 'indefinitely' come January 31 of 2023 according to Jax's post. Personally, this has me devastated since I spent most of my childhood seeing almost every current feature in this theater. Heck, I remember when the theater was located in the former North Adams Plaza on Curran Highway until its closure in 2006.
theberkshireedge.com
Birth announcements from Fairview Hospital
Great Barrington — The Family Birthplace at Fairview Hospital has announced the following recent births: On Thursday, January 12, 2023 to Susanna Lauro and Matthew Lauro of Pittsfield, a daughter, Anne-Elyse; on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Nora Considine and Cody Leydet of Pittsfield, a son, John Russell.
Car drives through Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield, leaving a 4-foot hole
The Westfield Police and Fire Department was sent to the New England Martial Arts Training Center in Westfield for a report on Saturday that a car ran through the building.
New brewery to open in Pittsfield next week
There's a new Latina-owned business opening in downtown Pittsfield next week.
Twin Brothers Have Big Plans to Develop Land Near Rensselaer Train Station
There may be some major development of a large piece of property across from the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station. The Twin brothers who own the property have big plans that they intend on presenting to the city soon. The Albany-Rensselaer Train Station Could Use Amenities Around it. Twin brothers Bill and...
WNYT
Schenectady Soup Stroll set for Saturday
The Downtown Schenectady Improvement District invites you to bundle up and enjoy a winter afternoon tasting delicious soups from 34 local restaurants. You’ll be able to enjoy chowders, bisques, ramen and more – all without leaving downtown. Plus, you’ll find something for every dietary need as some soups are offered as gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
99 E Hoosac Street: Adams Town Of of Adams to Herman Gaule and Mary H. Gaule, $1 on 01/13/2023. 100 Bucklin Road: Adams Town Of of Adams to Gene P. Sebastino, $1 on 01/12/2023. 409 Moberg Road: Nancy Schachter of Becket to 409 Moberg LLC, $512,250 on 01/11/2023. Cheshire. 81...
Restaurant owner and revitalizer takes on new project
Jasen VonGuinness, operator of the American restaurant Unihog, is a significant force in the revitalization of Hoosick Falls. VonGuinness's latest plans are to revitalize 1 Center Street adjacent to Unihog.
Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
Berkshires Movie Theater Announces When It Will Close Its Doors
Recent times haven't exactly been easy for any local business. It's always a sad thing to see for anyone throughout the community. Today (January 25th), another local business in the Berkshires has announced that they will be closing their doors. An entertainment industry that has been hit hard, especially in...
macaronikid.com
Parent's Eye Review — Ready, Set, Play!
You'll be hard-pressed to find a place indoors in Berkshire County where kids are encouraged to just let loose — that is until this past October, when Ready, Set, Play entered the scene. Our friends Melissa and Ken Fawcett of the family-favorite Ready, Set, Learn Preschool recently opened their...
albanymagic.com
Popular Capital Region Burrito Restaurant Closing
Say it isn’t so! One of the areas most beloved hot spots for overstuffed giant burritos will be closing after Sunday. The Times Union reports that Bomber’s Burrito Bar in Schenectady will be shutting down operations. In a letter to employees, owner Jimmy Vann says operating costs are...
Yankee Candle To Close South Deerfield Plant, Scatter Remaining Workforce: CEO
The CEO of Yankee Candle's parent company announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that the company would close its corporate office in South Deerfield as part of a corporate restructuring that would see 13 percent of Newell's workers on the unemployment line. Newell Brands CEO Ravi Saligram announced several moves and...
Comments / 0