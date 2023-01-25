Read full article on original website
Mastodons sweep Sacred Heart for fifth win
Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball picked up its fifth win of the season on Friday night (Jan. 27) with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-12 win over Sacred Heart on the Arnie Ball Court. The Mastodons' offense rolled to a .368 clip for the match, their highest this season. That was in large part to Mark Fraizer, who was 13-3-20 for .500. Purdue Fort Wayne was also dominant from the service line, acing the Pioneers nine times while only committing nine errors.
Warriors' hot offense helps secure another WHAC win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Three starters in double digits and 33 bench points separated Indiana Tech men's basketball from UNOH in an 84-62 home win Saturday. The Warriors shot 49% from the floor and out-rebounded the visitors 47-34 to put the breaks on any ideas of a Racer upset in the Schaefer Center.
SBLive Indiana high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 25): Columbia City moves into Top 5
Columbia City moves into the top five as teams gear up for the postseason, which starts next week. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 28 | JAN. 4 | JAN. 10 | JAN. 17 Here's a look at the SBLive Indiana Power 25 girls basketball rankings (with records through Jan. 24): 1. South Bend ...
The Locker Room: High School Basketball (1/27)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Girls conference championships were decided in the SAC, NE8, ACAC and NECC, and the FOX 55 Sports Team brought you action from 19 area high school basketball games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. Area Girls Scores:. Bellmont 48, Leo 23. Central Noble...
Bromenschenkel's game-high 24 points leads 'Dons to victory
Amellia Bromenschenkel was the star of yet another Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball game on Thursday night (Jan. 26). She led the Mastodons to a 73-64 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on the road. Bromenschenkel's game-high 24 points leads 'Dons to victory.
Bandidos to close final Fort Wayne location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A staple of Fort Wayne dining will be closing its doors for the final time after more than 40 years in the community. Bandidos Mexican Restaurant's owner posted a video message on social media thanking Fort Wayne for the memories and the business. The Waynedale...
Chong Qui's career night not enough to lift PFW past Cleveland State
Damian Chong Qui scored a career-high 31 points, but it came in a losing effort on Friday (Jan. 27) at Cleveland State 79-74 for the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team. A 12-2 run put the 'Dons down 75-72 with 3:04 left. Chong Qui had six points in the push. Jarred Godfrey and Anthony Roberts each had a three for the other six points. But it would be as close as the 'Dons would get. Cleveland State scored the next four points to put the game away.
Butler man dies after stepping on live utility pole wires
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man died after stepping on live wires that were on the roadway after a Thursday evening crash. Police say the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. Lane M. Burns, 20, was driving a Ford F350 north in the 2200 block of County Road 61...
Fort Wayne plowing business welcomes Wednesday's snow
After a sluggish start to the season, JA Lawn Service is in full throttle removing snow off the roads.
Columbia City's Hedrick, Pieper sign for college
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick and Colten Pieper signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college on Thursday afternoon. Hedrick signed with Bethel University to play basketball. A two-time First Team All-NE8 selection and 1,000 point scorer, Hedrick has helped the Eagles...
Father Walter Bly, teacher and coach at Saint Joseph High School, dies at 90
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Father Walter Bly, a beloved member of the Saint Joseph High School community, passed away Thursday at the age of 90, according to the high school. Father Bly began his tenure at the high school in 1968, where he served as a theology teacher and freshman football coach.
Woman dead, man injured in shooting in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Saturday morning on Fort Wayne's north side. Fort Wayne police responded to a call after 11 a.m. reporting a shooting on the 9000 block of Dartford Court, which is in Hickory Hill off of Wallen Road.
Chimney Cakes celebrates grand opening of storefront in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite at local farmers markets now has a storefront near downtown Fort Wayne. Saturday is the grand opening of Chimney Cakes Bakery & Caffé, already known around the area for their signature goodies that come from Transylvania. You can get a taste...
Grant County man dies in Thursday crash
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Upland man died after a crash in Grant County Thursday morning. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22, near County Road 500 East. The initial investigation revealed that Jeremiah Rupel, 41, of Upland, was driving a passenger car westbound on State Road 22. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a semi pulling an empty box trailer.
Work on trail extending into northern Allen Co. begins next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Work to expand the ever growing network of trails in Allen County is expected to begin next week according to Fort Wayne Trails. The Pufferbelly Trail on Allen County’s north side is slated to extend from Life Bridge Church west of the intersection of Union Chapel Road and Corbin Road north to Fitch Road. A map of the current trail system and future trails can be found here.
Upland man killed in a two-vehicle accident on State Road 22
GAS CITY – Thursday at approximately 8:36 a.m., officers from the Indiana State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, and the Upland Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, in which a man died. The preliminary crash investigation...
Mike Brey discusses ‘decommitments’ after his departure announcement
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Before Mike Brey announced he would be stepping away as the coach of the men’s basketball program at Notre Dame, the Irish were bringing in three players in the Class of 2023. That number has dwindled down to two, and it could go lower.
Man arrested in connection with triple killings in 2018
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - FWPD arrested a man in connection with a triple homicide that happened in June of 2018. Police arrested Jacquail Belcher, 29, Friday around 11:15 a.m. He faces three counts of murder for the killings of Demail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston.
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
Fort Wayne Community Schools to move to two-tier schedule
Beginning in the fall, Fort Wayne Community Schools will operate on a two-tier schedule. Middle and high schools will be in session from 7:20 a.m. until 2:25 p.m. Elementary schools will be in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The decision came after six public meetings, where the district...
