Damian Chong Qui scored a career-high 31 points, but it came in a losing effort on Friday (Jan. 27) at Cleveland State 79-74 for the Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team. A 12-2 run put the 'Dons down 75-72 with 3:04 left. Chong Qui had six points in the push. Jarred Godfrey and Anthony Roberts each had a three for the other six points. But it would be as close as the 'Dons would get. Cleveland State scored the next four points to put the game away.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO