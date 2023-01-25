USPS to host hiring event on Jan. 26

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The U. S. Postal Service is hosting a first ever, free hiring event at 16 Central Coast offices to fill nearly 200 positions on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The USPS Coast2Career job fair will be held at the following locations in the Central Coast region:

Atascadero PO 9800 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422 Camarillo PO 2150 Pickwick Dr. Camarillo, CA 93010 Cambria PO 4100 Bridge St., Cambria, CA 93428 Carmel PO 3845 Via Nona Marie, Carmel, CA 93923 Carpinteria PO 5425 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013 Lompoc PO 801 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc, CA 93436 Monterey PO 565 Hartnell St., Monterey, CA 93940 Morro Bay PO 898 Napa Ave., Morro Bay, CA 93442 Paso Robles PO 800 6th St., Paso Robles, CA 93446 Pismo Beach PO 100 Crest Dr., Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Salinas PO 1011 Post Dr., Salinas, CA 93907 Santa Barbara P&DC 400 Storke Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93118 San Roque Station 3345 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Santa Maria Post Office 201 Battles Rd., Santa Maria, CA 93454 Oxnard PO 1961 North C St., Oxnard, CA San Luis Obispo PO 1655 Dalidio Dr., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

"We’re looking for employees with an eye on the future to help deliver an essential service across the Central Coast,” said District Manager Al Santos. “This is an opportunity to deliver in your own community and build a career that touches the lives of the American public.”

The Postal Service has an immediate need for the following positions:

Mail Processing: Clerks and Mail Handlers

Clerks and Mail Handlers Delivery: City and Rural Carriers

City and Rural Carriers Transportation: Tractor Trailer Operators

Tractor Trailer Operators Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician

For a full list of available positions, visit the USPS career website here .

All applicants must be 18 or older, or 16 with a high school diploma or GED. Every applicant must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Some positions require additional testing and others have driving-specific requirements such as a valid drivers license and a clean DMV two year driving history.

