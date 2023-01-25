ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

USPS to host hiring event on Jan. 26

By Andrew Gillies
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkkAx_0kQLjLUg00

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The U. S. Postal Service is hosting a first ever, free hiring event at 16 Central Coast offices to fill nearly 200 positions on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The USPS Coast2Career job fair will be held at the following locations in the Central Coast region:

Atascadero PO 9800 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422
Camarillo PO 2150 Pickwick Dr. Camarillo, CA 93010
Cambria PO 4100 Bridge St., Cambria, CA 93428
Carmel PO 3845 Via Nona Marie, Carmel, CA 93923
Carpinteria PO 5425 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013
Lompoc PO 801 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc, CA 93436
Monterey PO 565 Hartnell St., Monterey, CA 93940
Morro Bay PO 898 Napa Ave., Morro Bay, CA 93442
Paso Robles PO 800 6th St., Paso Robles, CA 93446
Pismo Beach PO 100 Crest Dr., Pismo Beach, CA 93449
Salinas PO 1011 Post Dr., Salinas, CA 93907
Santa Barbara P&DC 400 Storke Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93118
San Roque Station 3345 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Santa Maria Post Office 201 Battles Rd., Santa Maria, CA 93454
Oxnard PO 1961 North C St., Oxnard, CA
San Luis Obispo PO 1655 Dalidio Dr., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

"We’re looking for employees with an eye on the future to help deliver an essential service across the Central Coast,” said District Manager Al Santos. “This is an opportunity to deliver in your own community and build a career that touches the lives of the American public.”

The Postal Service has an immediate need for the following positions:

  • Mail Processing: Clerks and Mail Handlers
  • Delivery: City and Rural Carriers
  • Transportation: Tractor Trailer Operators
  • Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician

For a full list of available positions, visit the USPS career website here .

All applicants must be 18 or older, or 16 with a high school diploma or GED. Every applicant must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Some positions require additional testing and others have driving-specific requirements such as a valid drivers license and a clean DMV two year driving history.

The post USPS to host hiring event on Jan. 26 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
Antelope Valley Press

California is quickly losing residents

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theatlasheart.com

15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year

Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

This long stretch of California is no longer in a drought

(NEXSTAR) – With Thursday’s update to the official U.S. Drought Monitor comes more good news for California: less orange and more yellow. In other words, a shrinking area of California is seeing drought conditions. •Video Above: Acampo residents allowed back to their homes after flooding. One long slice...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Will there be a super bloom in California 2023?

In 2017, California experienced its first super bloom in nearly a decade. Wildflowers canvassed the mountaintops and valleys in California again in 2019 after steady rains followed by warm temperatures caused seeds dormant for decades under the desert floor to burst open and produce a spectacular display dubbed the "super bloom."
CALIFORNIA STATE
yaleclimateconnections.org

If a megaflood strikes California, these dams might be at risk

Should a megaflood similar to the Great Flood of 1861-62 hit California, there is good news and bad news regarding the safety of California’s approximately 1,500 dams. The good news: California has one of the nation’s top dam safety programs, and a 2011 government study of a theoretical megaflood found that the state’s dams would hold — though it said “minor spillway damage and downstream erosion is plausible.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
AOL Corp

10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California

Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy