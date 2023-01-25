USPS to host hiring event on Jan. 26
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The U. S. Postal Service is hosting a first ever, free hiring event at 16 Central Coast offices to fill nearly 200 positions on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The USPS Coast2Career job fair will be held at the following locations in the Central Coast region:
|Atascadero PO
|9800 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422
|Camarillo PO
|2150 Pickwick Dr. Camarillo, CA 93010
|Cambria PO
|4100 Bridge St., Cambria, CA 93428
|Carmel PO
|3845 Via Nona Marie, Carmel, CA 93923
|Carpinteria PO
|5425 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013
|Lompoc PO
|801 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc, CA 93436
|Monterey PO
|565 Hartnell St., Monterey, CA 93940
|Morro Bay PO
|898 Napa Ave., Morro Bay, CA 93442
|Paso Robles PO
|800 6th St., Paso Robles, CA 93446
|Pismo Beach PO
|100 Crest Dr., Pismo Beach, CA 93449
|Salinas PO
|1011 Post Dr., Salinas, CA 93907
|Santa Barbara P&DC
|400 Storke Rd., Santa Barbara, CA 93118
|San Roque Station
|3345 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93105
|Santa Maria Post Office
|201 Battles Rd., Santa Maria, CA 93454
|Oxnard PO
|1961 North C St., Oxnard, CA
|San Luis Obispo PO
|1655 Dalidio Dr., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
"We’re looking for employees with an eye on the future to help deliver an essential service across the Central Coast,” said District Manager Al Santos. “This is an opportunity to deliver in your own community and build a career that touches the lives of the American public.”
The Postal Service has an immediate need for the following positions:
- Mail Processing: Clerks and Mail Handlers
- Delivery: City and Rural Carriers
- Transportation: Tractor Trailer Operators
- Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician
For a full list of available positions, visit the USPS career website here .
All applicants must be 18 or older, or 16 with a high school diploma or GED. Every applicant must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.
Some positions require additional testing and others have driving-specific requirements such as a valid drivers license and a clean DMV two year driving history.
