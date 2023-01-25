Read full article on original website
LeBron James irate after missed foul call in OT loss to Celtics
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, completing a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. They also got help from a controversial call that went against LeBron James at the end of regulation. Los Angeles had a chance to win it in regulation, and James drove to the basket. He missed the layup – and the referees missed Tatum swiping his arm on the shot. An enraged James gesticulated wildly, and Patrick...
Kyrie Irving carries Nets to ninth straight win over Knicks
Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets continued their recent dominance of the visiting New York Knicks in a 122-115 victory Saturday night in New York. Irving helped Brooklyn improve to 3-6 since losing star Kevin Durant to a sprained...
Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson sets all-time 3-point record
Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson broke the women's record for career 3-pointers on Saturday when she made six against Iowa State to raise her total to 503. Robertson entered the game tied with Kelsey Mitchell, who made 497 for Ohio State from 2014-18. Mitchell set her mark in 139 games over...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Joel Embiid powers streaking Sixers past Nuggets
Joel Embiid had 47 points and 18 rebounds, including a clutch 3-pointer with 29.2 seconds remaining, to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Denver Nuggets 126-119 on Saturday. It was Embiid's ninth game this season with at least 40 points. James Harden added 17 points and 13 assists with...
Warriors pick apart Raptors in 129-117 win
Stephen Curry went for a game-high 35 points and contributed 11 assists to a dazzling Golden State passing display as the Warriors used high-percentage shooting to put away the visiting Toronto Raptors 129-117 in San Francisco on Friday night. Klay Thompson chipped in with 29 points and Donte DiVincenzo matched...
Two struggling teams collide when Grizzlies host Pacers
After a dreadful road trip out West, the beat-up Memphis Grizzlies return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon looking to snap a season-high five-game losing streak. The Grizzlies, owners of the NBA's best home record at 20-3, dropped all five of their games on their eight-day road...
Celtics G Marcus Smart (ankle) out vs. Lakers
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart will sit out Saturday's game against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers due to an ankle injury. The game will be the fourth in a row that Smart has missed since he sustained the injury in last Saturday's win against the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics have lost all three games without Smart.
Healthy Hornets host surging Heat
If the Charlotte Hornets could just stay whole for an extended period, they might be onto something. The lineup could be close to that when the Miami Heat visit for Sunday afternoon's game in Charlotte, N.C. The Hornets had LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward back in action Thursday night in...
Nets G Ben Simmons (knee) out vs. Knicks
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the visiting New York Knicks due to left knee soreness. Simmons exited Brooklyn's 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in the third quarter and did not return. Forward TJ Warren, who is nursing a left...
Rising Clippers square off with slumping Spurs
Fresh off one of their best victories of the season and starting to play as they expected, the Los Angeles Clippers will take their new-found success up against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. The Clippers are on a three-game winning streak, a run that started with a 131-126...
Two-time MVP Candace Parker to sign with Aces
Longtime star and two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker said Saturday she will sign with the Las Vegas Aces for her 16th WNBA season. Parker, 36, is an unrestricted free agent after playing the past two seasons with the Chicago Sky. The two-time MVP spent her first 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.
