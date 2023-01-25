Read full article on original website
Sabres piling up road points at franchise-record pace
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 3-2 shootout loss Saturday night at Minnesota snapped the Sabres’ five-game win streak, but securing another point in the standings continued a remarkable run on the road for the NHL’s youngest team. Going 3-0-1 on a four-game trip that included wins at Dallas, St. Louis and Winnipeg, the Sabres have […]
Avalanche remain hot, knock off Blues
Alex Newhook, J.T. Compher, Evan Rodrigues and Matt Nieto had goals, Logan O'Connor added two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in Denver on Saturday. Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves for Colorado, which has won seven of eight. Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev had goals...
Panthers score dramatic goals in regulation, OT to beat Bruins
Aleksander Barkov tied the game with 2.4 seconds remaining in regulation, then recorded his 600th career point by assisting on Sam Reinhart's goal 17 seconds into overtime, as the host Florida Panthers stunned the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. After David Pastrnak whipped...
Facing Kings, Lightning eye club-record home win streak
After Thursday night's massive win by the Tampa Bay Lightning, they could make history Saturday evening with a 12th consecutive home win when they face the Los Angeles Kings in their final game before the All-Star break. Tampa Bay tied the franchise mark of 11 straight victories set during the...
Lightning dump Kings for franchise-record 12th home win in row
Brayden Point netted his team-leading 29th goal, rookie Nick Perbix had a career-high three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive home win, topping the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night. By sweeping their three-game homestand and moving to 20-4-1 at home,...
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The multi-point performance was the third in as many games for Giroux. He has four goals and as many assists during his four-game point streak.
Carter Hart, Flyers blank Jets
Carter Hart made 40 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Saturday. It was Hart's first shutout of the season and the fourth of his NHL career. It was also the fourth time this season Hart has faced 40 or more shots, and the Flyers have won each of those games.
Blue Jackets need big outing from Kirill Marchenko vs. Kraken
Kirill Marchenko certainly has a nose for the net. The Columbus Blue Jackets' rookie scored his 12th and 13th goals of the season in just 26 games in a 5-2 loss Friday at Vancouver. The 22-year-old Russian has been one of the few bright spots for the Blue Jackets, who...
Penguins put 6-game point streak on line vs. struggling Sharks
The San Jose Sharks and host Pittsburgh Penguins meet Saturday before both clubs head into the All-Star break. San Jose will be playing on a second consecutive night and winding up a five-game road trip. The Sharks have lost four in a row and seven of eight (1-4-3). That includes...
Bruins aim to rebound, send Panthers to fourth straight loss
The Boston Bruins still haven't lost back-to-back games this season. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers must halt another extended losing streak. Looking to rebound from just their sixth regulation loss, the visiting Bruins aim to get back on track by handing the Panthers a season-high fourth straight loss on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
Isles, Golden Knights look for lift heading into All-Star break
Scoring two goals hardly qualifies as an offensive explosion, but it was more than enough to provide the New York Islanders with a much-needed sense of relief Friday night. On Saturday night, the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., looking for the exact same catharsis. Both...
Leafs' John Tavares faces Capitals in 1,000th game
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope captain John Tavares' 1,000th career game Sunday against the visiting Washington Capitals is the catalyst for a rebound effort. In their first game without injured star Auston Matthews on Friday, the Maple Leafs were drubbed 6-2 by the visiting Ottawa Senators. "You can't lose like...
Canucks F Ilya Mikheyev to have season-ending surgery
Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev will undergo season-ending ACL surgery, the team announced early Saturday morning. Mikheyev has been dealing with the injury all season, forcing him to start the season on injured reserve. He's expected to be ready for training camp. Mikheyev played in Friday night's win over Columbus...
Caps' Tom Wilson, Nic Dowd out through All-Star break
Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd won't return until after the All-Star break due to lower-body injuries, coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday. The Capitals have two games remaining before the break, on Sunday at Toronto and on Tuesday at Columbus. Wilson, 28, was playing just his eighth game...
Canadiens unveil new prospect in matchup with Senators
The Montreal Canadiens received plenty of bang for their buck from a pair of late-round draft picks in their last game. The Canadiens hope the promotion of a high draft pick can aid their cause on Saturday when they open a home-and-home series against the host Ottawa Senators. The Atlantic Division rivals will reconvene in Montreal on Tuesday.
