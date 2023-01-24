Read full article on original website
Western Front
It’s time to get to know Bellingham’s local musician, Harbor Day
You may have heard of Bellingham’s local musician Harbor Day, but even if you follow the artist on Instagram or have seen them perform live, the musician remains a bit of a mystery. Most people don’t even know their real name is Austin Colwell. It’s time to get to know the person behind the pseudonym.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Bellingham’s El Sueñito Brewing announces grand opening plans
El Sueñito Brewing recently announced plans for its grand opening in Bellingham. The new brewery and tamale shop is slated to open the weekend of February 17th through 19th. The location is in the Sunnyland neighborhood, shockingly close to Otherlands Beer and North Fork Brewery’s new Barrel House. (1926 Humboldt St, Bellingham, WA 98225)
whatcomtalk.com
Bellingham’s ‘Smash Alley’ Provides Safe Outlet for Rage
We’ve all been there: something makes you so angry that you’d like to grab whatever’s handy and smash it to pieces. And in a modern world dominated by polarized politics, social upheaval, and economic stressors, daily expressions of rage are about as visible as they’ve ever been. So it’s no surprise that ‘rage rooms’ — contained areas where people pay to destroy inanimate objects with handheld weapons — are catching on across the United States.
Western Front
Hunting pink snow
You’ve heard of white snow, you’ve heard of yellow snow ... but have you heard of pink snow?. Outdoor enthusiasts are likely to come across this pink snow on Mount Baker during a late spring run down the mountain. The phenomenon is caused by algae blooms and can...
‘The breakfast food of my childhood dreams.’ Poll finds the best brunch in Whatcom County
The local cafe you voted as the best brunch is known for its breakfast platters, French toast, pancakes and French-baked omelettes.
You’ve seen her Bellingham murals, now you can wrap her art up and take it with you
You’ve likely seen her 17 murals around Bellingham, but now you can carry her art work on your waterbottle, laptop and car.
Western Front
Finding community through fitness
The Wade King Student Recreation Center at Western Washington University offers daily fitness classes for those seeking a more social and inclusive space to exercise. The rec center offered a demo week – seven days of free fitness classes to all Western students – from Jan. 9 to 15.
KGMI
City officially names new waterfront park in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Plans are moving forward for a new park along Bellingham’s waterfront. The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee approved the new name for the 17-acre area commonly known as Cornwall Beach Park during their meeting on Monday, January 23rd. The park, which is located between...
Here’s when snow is possible for Bellingham as arctic winds start to blow
Cold weather shelters may open; pipes could freeze.
natureworldnews.com
Animal Sanctuary Sued, Faces Possible Euthanasia for 80% of Exotic Animals — Washington
After some animals escaped, a Washington animal sanctuary was sued. As their options are limited by their budget, 80% of their exotic animals may have to be put to death. For 21 years, the wolves at Predators of the Heart have been free to roam the fenced grounds of the sanctuary near Anacortes. The sanctuary is home to more than 50 different species of animals, including 15 wolves, but its days may be numbered.
KGMI
Wind advisory, colder temperatures forecast for Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – It is still winter and colder temperatures are coming back into the picture this weekend. The National Weather Service in Seattle says that a cold weather pattern will move into the Whatcom County area Saturday night into Sunday, January 29th. And there is a wind advisory...
Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter
FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
whatcom-news.com
Windstorm is expected to precede a cold snap lasting into next week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office expect temperatures to drop across several days and a windstorm will start it off. [A] Cool air mass moving into Western Washington behind the trough with Fraser [Valley] outflow winds over the Northwest Interior. Dry and cool Sunday and Monday with upper level ridge offshore. Warming trend by mid week as ridge weakens.
thenorthernlight.com
Development projects throughout Blaine
Blaine saw a booming year for housing development in 2022. There was more than enough to keep city staff busy, from the announcement of the proposed Semiahmoo Highlands development that will bring up to 480 residential units to construction of The Ridge at Harbor Hills. The city received $376,000 in...
whatcom-news.com
Manufacturer’s recent acquisitions means more jobs in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — Vancouver, BC-based manufacturer, Metrie has acquired 4 businesses over the last 2 years, the most recent reported to result in 15 to 20 additional jobs at their Ferndale manufacturing facility. The recently announced acquisition of the Hemlock and Alder manufacturing and distribution part of Fred Tebb...
A cell phone was recording their Bellingham home. Man arrested for voyeurism
The suspect is being held without bail in Whatcom County Jail.
Bellingham school administrators’ trial dates set as district reviews these policies
Three Bellingham Public Schools former assistant principals were each issued criminal citations in early December for failure to report a student’s sexual assault allegations.
Bellingham discusses these tougher limits on rent price hikes
New ordinance will take about a month to draft, officials said.
Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett
Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside an Amazon distribution warehouse in Everett. Officer Ora Hamel with Everett police told us a man who works in the building called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. He told dispatchers he walked out to his car and...
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police ask public’s assistance to locate missing woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marye L Ketelhut, age 67, who has been reportedly missing since Wednesday, January 25th, and last seen downtown Thursday. She reportedly does not know her way around Bellingham and has no phone nor car....
