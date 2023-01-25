Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Lightning dump Kings for franchise-record 12th home win in row
Brayden Point netted his team-leading 29th goal, rookie Nick Perbix had a career-high three assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th consecutive home win, topping the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night. By sweeping their three-game homestand and moving to 20-4-1 at home,...
Clayton News Daily
NHL roundup: Martin Necas, Hurricanes tie Sharks late, win in OT
Carolina's Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after forcing the extra session with a goal with 11.5 seconds to play in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the San Jose Sharks for a 5-4 victory Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina had two goals in the...
Clayton News Daily
Carter Hart, Flyers blank Jets
Carter Hart made 40 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Saturday. It was Hart's first shutout of the season and the fourth of his NHL career. It was also the fourth time this season Hart has faced 40 or more shots, and the Flyers have won each of those games.
Kraken defeat Blue Jackets, lead Pacific at All-Star break
Morgan Geekie broke his 29-game goalless drought as the Seattle Kraken defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 Saturday night
Clayton News Daily
Caps' Tom Wilson, Nic Dowd out through All-Star break
Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd won't return until after the All-Star break due to lower-body injuries, coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday. The Capitals have two games remaining before the break, on Sunday at Toronto and on Tuesday at Columbus. Wilson, 28, was playing just his eighth game...
Clayton News Daily
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The multi-point performance was the third in as many games for Giroux. He has four goals and as many assists during his four-game point streak.
Clayton News Daily
Blue Jackets need big outing from Kirill Marchenko vs. Kraken
Kirill Marchenko certainly has a nose for the net. The Columbus Blue Jackets' rookie scored his 12th and 13th goals of the season in just 26 games in a 5-2 loss Friday at Vancouver. The 22-year-old Russian has been one of the few bright spots for the Blue Jackets, who...
Clayton News Daily
Bruins aim to rebound, send Panthers to fourth straight loss
The Boston Bruins still haven't lost back-to-back games this season. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers must halt another extended losing streak. Looking to rebound from just their sixth regulation loss, the visiting Bruins aim to get back on track by handing the Panthers a season-high fourth straight loss on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
Clayton News Daily
Isles, Golden Knights look for lift heading into All-Star break
Scoring two goals hardly qualifies as an offensive explosion, but it was more than enough to provide the New York Islanders with a much-needed sense of relief Friday night. On Saturday night, the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., looking for the exact same catharsis. Both...
Clayton News Daily
Flames bust out in first period to handle Kraken, 5-2
Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-2 Friday night. Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov and Noah Hanifin also scored for the Flames, who rebounded from a 5-1 home loss to Chicago a night earlier. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 28 saves to improve to 10-0-3 in 13 starts since Nov. 26.
Clayton News Daily
Leafs' John Tavares faces Capitals in 1,000th game
The Toronto Maple Leafs hope captain John Tavares' 1,000th career game Sunday against the visiting Washington Capitals is the catalyst for a rebound effort. In their first game without injured star Auston Matthews on Friday, the Maple Leafs were drubbed 6-2 by the visiting Ottawa Senators. "You can't lose like...
Clayton News Daily
Canadiens unveil new prospect in matchup with Senators
The Montreal Canadiens received plenty of bang for their buck from a pair of late-round draft picks in their last game. The Canadiens hope the promotion of a high draft pick can aid their cause on Saturday when they open a home-and-home series against the host Ottawa Senators. The Atlantic Division rivals will reconvene in Montreal on Tuesday.
Clayton News Daily
Jack Hughes tallies to send Stars to third straight OT loss
Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday. The Devils trailed 2-0 after the first period, but Hughes and Miles Wood quickly equalized within the first four minutes of the second frame. That concluded the scoring in regulation time, setting up Hughes for his fifth game-winning tally of the season.
Clayton News Daily
Fast start fuels Canucks' rout of Blue Jackets
Elias Pettersson scored twice and Bo Horvat collected a career-high four assists as the host Vancouver Canucks scored three times in the first period en route to Friday's 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Quinn Hughes, Ilya Mikheyev and Dakota Joshua also scored for the Canucks, while Brock Boeser...
Clayton News Daily
Penguins put 6-game point streak on line vs. struggling Sharks
The San Jose Sharks and host Pittsburgh Penguins meet Saturday before both clubs head into the All-Star break. San Jose will be playing on a second consecutive night and winding up a five-game road trip. The Sharks have lost four in a row and seven of eight (1-4-3). That includes...
Clayton News Daily
Canucks F Ilya Mikheyev to have season-ending surgery
Vancouver Canucks forward Ilya Mikheyev will undergo season-ending ACL surgery, the team announced early Saturday morning. Mikheyev has been dealing with the injury all season, forcing him to start the season on injured reserve. He's expected to be ready for training camp. Mikheyev played in Friday night's win over Columbus...
Clayton News Daily
Bulls’ star trio helps turn back Magic rally
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 32 points apiece and Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday. Patrick Williams scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago snap a two-game losing skid....
Clayton News Daily
Healthy Hornets host surging Heat
If the Charlotte Hornets could just stay whole for an extended period, they might be onto something. The lineup could be close to that when the Miami Heat visit for Sunday afternoon's game in Charlotte, N.C. The Hornets had LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward back in action Thursday night in...
