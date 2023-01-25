Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Friday NKY HS Boys Basketball roundup: Campbell County holds off determined Scott to earn another 37th District Tournament top seed
The Campbell County Camels (14-9, 3-0) have no doubt been the standard with 37th District boys basketball over the years winning nine straight district championships starting in 2014. But even though the Camels have won 9 of 10 meetings against the Scott Eagles (9-13, 2-1), only two of those wins...
linknky.com
Friday Girls Basketball roundup: Scott edges Campbell County in battle for automatic 10th Region Tourney bid
The stakes could not have been much higher for this 37th District rivalry girls basketball game. A number of plays at different points in the game determined whether the host Scott Eagles (11-8 overall) put themselves in position to earn the district’s automatic bid into the 10th Region Tournament or the Campbell County Camels (8-14) won it after knocking off Bishop Brossart in its other district seed game in December. The Eagles ended up making enough plays to earn that shot for the top seed in the district tournament at Campbell County Middle School with a 41-38 victory.
linknky.com
St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record
Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
linknky.com
Holy Cross avenges loss to Owen County, heads to All “A” semis
Holy Cross girls basketball coach Ted Arlinghaus put last year’s score up on the white board in the pregame discussion prior to their All “A” state tournament quarterfinal contest with Owen County. He wanted his Holy Cross (19-5) team to remember how close they were in last...
Two high school basketball coaches on threshold of career milestones going into games on Friday
The stage is set for what could be an historic night in Northern Kentucky boys high school basketball on Friday. If St. Henry wins its home game against Bluegrass United, coach Dave Faust will set a new record for most career victories by a 9th Region boys basketball coach. He picked up his 460th win on Thursday and needs one more to surpass Kenney Shields, who has held the record for 35 years.
linknky.com
Brossart shot out of All “A” quarters by Bethlehem
Bishop Brossart got off to a hot start, thing is, Bethlehem was on fire. The Banshees (16-6) didn’t miss much in the first half against the Mustangs (17-6), shooting out to a 41-26 halftime lead on their way to a 66-49 victory in Friday’s girls All “A” state tournament quarterfinals at Eastern Kentucky University.
linknky.com
NKU women celebrate Irvin’s birthday with road win
The Northern Kentucky University Norse women’s basketball team (13-7, 7-4) hit the road for the second half of Horizon League play to Moon Township, Pennsylvania and came away with a 62-47 win over the Robert Morris Colonials (8-12, 2-9) for a fourth straight win. Northern Kentucky remained in fifth...
Major Outlet Hands UC Football Worst Power Five Coaching-Hire Grade Of 2022-23 Cycle
Scott Satterfield has been at the helm for nearly two months in Clifton.
linknky.com
Thomas More women remain No. 1, men drop to No. 22
The Thomas More University women’s basketball team is the No. 1 ranked team in NAIA women’s basketball for the sixth straight poll and eighth time in the last 10 polls. After surviving a 65-60 scare at Cumberland University (Tenn.), the Saints have rolled to a 76-42 win at University of Tennessee Southern, 79-51 win at home vs. Georgetown College, and an 83-64 win at No. 24 University of the Cumberlands.
Northern Kentucky Water District announces members, officers of its Board of Commissioners
The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed its annual election of Board officers. During its regular Board meeting, a total of four positions on the Northern Kentucky Water District Board of Commissioners were up for re-election. Joseph J. Koester was re-elected to serve as Chair of the Board. Koester was...
linknky.com
Settlement reached in wrongful death case of teen who died during soccer practice
In June 2020, St. Henry high school soccer player Matthew Mangine Jr. collapsed on the field and later died. The family has now reached a settlement with his former high school, the Diocese of Covington, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, where the school’s athletic trainer is employed. Prior to the...
linknky.com
Rick Robinson’s 1968: Chapter 1
Rick Robinson is a local author who is writing a book based on life in Northern Kentucky in 1968 and what we can learn now. LINK will be publishing his book chapter by chapter in a recurring series here at linknky.com. This is chapter 1. The news stories of 1968...
Fox 19
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
WLWT 5
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
WKRC
Villa Madonna Academy
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
xcp.org
Xavier Has Lost a Beloved Member of Our Community
Xavier has lost a beloved member of our community. Donald Ketchum who served as Xavier’s Sports Media Specialist since July 2014 passed away suddenly on January 25. Don leaves his wife, Carol, and children, Alison Pattison and Adam Henry. For many years, Don was a sports journalist at the...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
Top 9 places to eat BBQ around the Tri-State
As the Bengals gear up to smash the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, here are 9 places around the Tri-State where you can smash some BBQ.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported at Symmes Road and Union Centre Boulevard in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Decoursey Avenue in Covington. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
