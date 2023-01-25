ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, KY

linknky.com

Friday Girls Basketball roundup: Scott edges Campbell County in battle for automatic 10th Region Tourney bid

The stakes could not have been much higher for this 37th District rivalry girls basketball game. A number of plays at different points in the game determined whether the host Scott Eagles (11-8 overall) put themselves in position to earn the district’s automatic bid into the 10th Region Tournament or the Campbell County Camels (8-14) won it after knocking off Bishop Brossart in its other district seed game in December. The Eagles ended up making enough plays to earn that shot for the top seed in the district tournament at Campbell County Middle School with a 41-38 victory.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record

Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
SAINT HENRY, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Two high school basketball coaches on threshold of career milestones going into games on Friday

The stage is set for what could be an historic night in Northern Kentucky boys high school basketball on Friday. If St. Henry wins its home game against Bluegrass United, coach Dave Faust will set a new record for most career victories by a 9th Region boys basketball coach. He picked up his 460th win on Thursday and needs one more to surpass Kenney Shields, who has held the record for 35 years.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Brossart shot out of All “A” quarters by Bethlehem

Bishop Brossart got off to a hot start, thing is, Bethlehem was on fire. The Banshees (16-6) didn’t miss much in the first half against the Mustangs (17-6), shooting out to a 41-26 halftime lead on their way to a 66-49 victory in Friday’s girls All “A” state tournament quarterfinals at Eastern Kentucky University.
BETHLEHEM, KY
linknky.com

NKU women celebrate Irvin’s birthday with road win

The Northern Kentucky University Norse women’s basketball team (13-7, 7-4) hit the road for the second half of Horizon League play to Moon Township, Pennsylvania and came away with a 62-47 win over the Robert Morris Colonials (8-12, 2-9) for a fourth straight win. Northern Kentucky remained in fifth...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Thomas More women remain No. 1, men drop to No. 22

The Thomas More University women’s basketball team is the No. 1 ranked team in NAIA women’s basketball for the sixth straight poll and eighth time in the last 10 polls. After surviving a 65-60 scare at Cumberland University (Tenn.), the Saints have rolled to a 76-42 win at University of Tennessee Southern, 79-51 win at home vs. Georgetown College, and an 83-64 win at No. 24 University of the Cumberlands.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Rick Robinson’s 1968: Chapter 1

Rick Robinson is a local author who is writing a book based on life in Northern Kentucky in 1968 and what we can learn now. LINK will be publishing his book chapter by chapter in a recurring series here at linknky.com. This is chapter 1. The news stories of 1968...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood

On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Villa Madonna Academy

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - Villa Madonna Academy is the only private, Catholic, co-ed, K-12 school in Northern Kentucky. Since 1904, the Benedictine values of scholarship, service, hospitality, stewardship, and respect have been the foundation of a Villa education. These values are lived out daily through customized, college-preparatory academics; community service; and inclusive athletics and extracurricular activities. For generations, families from around the world and around the Tri-State have called Villa home.
VILLA HILLS, KY
xcp.org

Xavier Has Lost a Beloved Member of Our Community

Xavier has lost a beloved member of our community. Donald Ketchum who served as Xavier’s Sports Media Specialist since July 2014 passed away suddenly on January 25. Don leaves his wife, Carol, and children, Alison Pattison and Adam Henry. For many years, Don was a sports journalist at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
CINCINNATI, OH

