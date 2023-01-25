The stakes could not have been much higher for this 37th District rivalry girls basketball game. A number of plays at different points in the game determined whether the host Scott Eagles (11-8 overall) put themselves in position to earn the district’s automatic bid into the 10th Region Tournament or the Campbell County Camels (8-14) won it after knocking off Bishop Brossart in its other district seed game in December. The Eagles ended up making enough plays to earn that shot for the top seed in the district tournament at Campbell County Middle School with a 41-38 victory.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO