Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Ukrainian presidency: 10 killed in latest Russian shelling
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A new barrage of Russian shelling killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, the office of Ukraine’s president said Friday as the country worked to recover from an earlier wave of Russian missile strikes and drone attacks. Regional...
The Observer view on Britain’s shameful failngs on child refugees | Observer editorial
Abused, kidnapped and lost – the government should hang its head in shame over its lack of care towards vulnerable minors
Brazil police raid Bolsonaro nephew’s home in uprising probe
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s federal police searched the home of a nephew of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday in connection with the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings in the capital by far-right protesters. Police said Leonardo Rodrigues de Jesus, known by Bolsonaro supporters as Leo...
Israelis, Palestinians on edge even as risk of flare-up ebbs
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis and Palestinians braced for new violence Friday with tensions high following the deadliest Israeli raid in over two decades, even as the likelihood of a major escalation in the conflict appeared to ebb. The raid in the flashpoint Jenin refugee camp descended into a gun...
Israel seals off home of Palestinian synagogue shooter
JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Israeli officers on Sunday sealed off the Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed seven people outside a synagogue on the outskirts of the city, police said, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised "a swift response".
Palestinian gunman wounds 2, day after 7 killed in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding two people, Israeli medics said, less than a day after another assailant killed seven outside a synagogue in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. The shooting in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in...
Evangelical churches thrive in traditionally Catholic DR Congo
In the DR Congo's boisterous capital Kinshasa, a road close to the city centre is lined with traders hawking unusual merchandise: church pulpits. But last year, a Congolese MP pushed to close 10,000 churches deemed to be corrupt.
Israeli paramedics say 2 wounded in new Jerusalem attack
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding at least two people less than a day after another attacker killed seven outside a synagogue there in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. The shooting near the historic Old City of Jerusalem...
‘He’s close to us’: Wheelchair users in Africa await pope
GOMA, Congo (AP) — When Pope Francis arrives in Congo and South Sudan next week, thousands of people will take special note of a gesture more grounded than the sign of the cross. Watching from their wheelchairs, they will relate to the way he uses his. The pope, who...
Online system to seek asylum in US is quickly overwhelmed
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Hours before sunrise, migrants at one of Mexico’s largest shelters wake up and go online, hoping to secure an appointment to try to seek asylum in the U.S. The daily ritual resembles a race for concert tickets when online sales begin for a major act, as about 100 people glide their thumbs over phone screens.
Sirens across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country. Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets. The head of the Kyiv...
Israel’s high-tech economic engine balks at govt policies
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s tech industry has long been the driving force behind the country’s economy. Now, as Israel’s new government pushes ahead with its far-right agenda, the industry is flexing its muscle and speaking out in unprecedented criticism against policies it fears will drive away investors and decimate the booming sector.
Tanzania squeezes Maasai by seizing livestock, report says
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The Tanzanian government is seizing livestock from Indigenous Maasai herders in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area in its latest attempt to clear way for tourism and trophy hunting, a report released Thursday said. The update from the Oakland Institute, a U.S.-based environmental think tank, found that...
78 years on, Jewish Holocaust rescuers want their story told
KIBBUTZ HAZOREA, Israel (AP) — Just before Nazi Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, Jewish youth leaders in the eastern European country jumped into action: They formed an underground network that in the coming months would save tens of thousands of fellow Jews from the gas chambers. This chapter...
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 4 in West Bank raid
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces killed four Palestinians and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest bloodshed in surging violence. The violence occurred in what Palestinian health officials described as a fierce...
Iran reports drone attack on defense facility in Isfahan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Drones attacked an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, the state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday. It carried a Defense Ministry statement saying the attack occurred late Saturday and caused minor damage to a rooftop. The report said three drones were shot down by Iranian air defenses.
Hong Kong to ban CBD, label it a ‘dangerous drug’
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will ban CBD starting Wednesday, categorizing it as a “dangerous drug” and mandating harsh penalties for its smuggling, production and possession, customs authorities announced Friday. Supporters say CBD can treat a range of ailments including anxiety and that, unlike its more...
Community reels from Spanish machete church attack horror
ALGECIRAS, Spain (AP) — Residents of the Spanish city of Algeciras recounted their shock after a machete-wielding attacker jumped on the altar of a church before chasing a victim into a city square and inflicting mortal wounds. The attacks on two churches by a single assailant on Wednesday night...
Police raid home of Spain church attacker
ALGECIRAS, Spain (AP) — Police raided the home of a machete-wielding attacker on Thursday, a day after twin attacks on churches left one man dead and a priest seriously injured. Spain’s Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said that police were searching the as-yet unnamed attacker’s home to “determine the nature,...
