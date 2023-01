Ocean View senior guard Peyton Guerrero goes on a fastbreak en route to the basket as Godinez forward Iván Pérez defends. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). After a slow start the Ocean View High boys basketball team kicked it into high gear as the Seahawks went on to defeat Godinez 54-20 in a Golden West League game Friday night at Godinez.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO