When: Friday, January 27th at 7:00 P.M. Oklahoma is looking for revenge after Iowa State beat them in Norman, Oklahoma last year 25-6 Oklahoma is coming into Ames for revenge. Last year was rough for the state of Oklahoma. Iowa State and UNI went on a rampage and ripped apart Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in just one weekend. Now, both those programs have a chance to do the same thing. Oklahoma has the first chance to draw blood, but they can take out the #3 wrestling program on Friday? Well, let's look at our lineups.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO