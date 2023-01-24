Read full article on original website
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
MLB Superstar Agrees To Major ExtensionOnlyHomers
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Reopening In BrooklynMichele SchultzBrooklyn, NY
NYC food banks reporting higher demand, longer lines
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For people experiencing food insecurity or the unhoused, local food banks are a lifesaver. However, many locations in New York City are seeing longer lines and a higher demand for services and food. Community Help in Park Slope, Inc., also known as CHiPS, has existed since 1971. It is described as a “community […]
Royal Rib House: Barbecue is a family legacy in Bed-Stuy
NEW YORK - At Royal Rib House in Bed-Stuy, preparing a meal takes time."We're not a fast-food place," owner Jason Barnett said. "People sometimes have to wait."But for him, it's a vital part of the experience."When you get the feedback and the response from the community about how good your food is, you stick with it. You don't cut the corners. You just do it the way you know it," he said.At Royal Rib, everything from the Carolina-style pulled pork to the potato salad is made from scratch. Ribs are dry rub marinated overnight then slow-spun on a rotisserie.For Jason,...
Filming of ‘East New York’ Took Place in This Beloved Borough
If there’s one television genre there's certainly no shortage of, it’s police procedurals. However, CBS's newest crime drama series East New York is approaching the tried-and-true formula differently. Focused on serving her community first, Detective Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) will do everything in her power to ensure...
Brooklyn grandma faces inconsistent heat while caring for special needs children
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brownsville grandmother is freezing with her family inside her apartment, which has been without consistent heat this winter. Mary Robinson, 73, lives at the NYCHA Brownsville Houses. She needs consistent heat in her building. She cares for two people living with developmental disabilities. Robinson calls her children – 54-year-old Shawn […]
East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson's name removed from local sites
Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name …. Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson’s name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development. FDA drafts ‘gender-inclusive’...
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Why NYC man stopped using his fridge
A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. A Manhattan resident decided to stop using a refrigerator. Here's why. Diabetes drug shortage due to surge in sales for …. The drug under the brand name Ozempic, designed to lower blood sugar levels in diabetics, is in short...
Mayor Adams Refutes the Right to Shelter Law for NYC Migrants
Mayor Adams is now stating New York City’s “right to shelter” policy is not applicable to the tens of thousands of migrants who have flooded into the city. His comments on the WABC radio program "Sid & Friends" came as New York City struggles to find housing for an inundation of asylum seekers. The sanctuary city has begged for monetary relief as the mayor estimates the cost of shelter for to be in the 2 billion dollar range.
Rockefeller Center announces NYC resident-only prices for ice skating
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Rink at Rockefeller Center has announced community skate nights and exclusive prices for New Yorkers who want a season pass. Community skate night is a new event hosted every Monday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. With no proof of residence required, those who want to enjoy the community skate night […]
Decatur Avenue Tenant’s Problems Pile Up, Black Water Emerges from Sink Plughole
The following is an extended version of the story that appears in our latest print edition. Longtime Bedford Park resident, Joy LaFontaine, told Norwood News she is fed up complaining to both 311 and her landlord about various, ongoing maintenance problems she is encountering in her Decatur Avenue building, including a lack of heat, dampness, flooding, disruptive neighbors, and alleged rat sightings, saying she has seen little in the form of results for her efforts.
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from Macys
On Monday, officials stated four of the migrants who were bused into New York City from Texas were arrested for shoplifting thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Nassau County Macys.
Assembly-Line “Justice”: Eviction Attempts Reach Record Highs in 2022
From 2020 to 2021, New York held off a sharp increase in evictions with rental assistance programs and an eviction moratorium. With the end of the moratorium in early 2022, eviction filings climbed sharply. It is not as if no one saw it coming. Jenny Laurie, Executive Director of Housing Court Answers, cautioned against the return to a “pre-pandemic assembly-line style of justice in Housing Court”.[1] Instead of heeding this warning, the NYS Unified Court System made the choice to speed up the assembly line in 2022. At the same time, the city failed to respond to growing resignations among legal service lawyers, and the state legislature failed to adopt a statewide Right to Counsel law. As a result, tens of thousands of tenants are now facing evictions without legal support they are legally entitled to.
Get Your Weekend Started: Cannabis Delivery Now Available in All NYC Boroughs
Cannabis enthusiasts in New York City, rejoice! Your weekend just got a little bit better with the news that cannabis delivery is now available in all boroughs of the city. And who better to trust for your cannabis delivery needs than the OG legacy brand and delivery service from Harlem, Uncle Budd NYC?
This migrant mess is ruining NYC’s Midtown
Why is Mayor Adams destroying Midtown? The pulsing heart of the city, the theater, restaurant and tourism district, has not fully recovered from the COVID lockdown yet is already full of homeless hotels with their associated problems. Now the mayor has announced he’s going to turn yet another hotel into a shelter for illegal migrants in the middle of the theater district. The Paramount Hotel, a 600-room Renaissance-style gem opposite the Richard Rodgers Theatre where “Hamilton” has been playing since 2015, is the fifth Midtown hotel converted to an “emergency” shelter in as many months. Earlier this month, tourists were paying $330...
New York City works to count homeless residents living on streets
Mayor Adams joined workers in Midtown Manhattan to kick off the city's annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate (H.O.P.E.) Count.
Subway Tunnel Paint Job Causes Outrage In New York’s Washington Heights Neighborhood
Residents of Washington Heights are up in arms after New York City’s Department of Transportation (DOT) painted over the murals and graffiti that decorated the 191st Street Subway tunnel in an attempt to tidy up the pedestrian throughway, ABC7 reported Monday. Members of the community and their city representative had complained about the condition of the tunnel, which is poorly lit and attracts more than its share of drug users and unhoused people looking for shelter. However, the artwork that lined the tunnel was a source of pride for the neighborhood. “What happened here is just a slap in the face to...
NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants
A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over a year now at 530 Hegeman Ave.
How a plan to build new housing in Harlem morphed into a truck depot
Lot on West 145th Street in Harlem, between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Lenox Avenue, where a builder plans a truck depot after first proposing new housing, including affordable units. When the member of the City Council drove a hard bargain for more below-market apartments, the builder took a different course. [ more › ]
10 Best Hotel In Harlem
Finding For the pretty good hotel completed list in the Harlem zone, you are in the accurate house. I’m going to discuss about a few list of hotel that are basically situated in the Harlem. Also, a directional link from your house, and directions, Contact, Web Page information, estimate...
