ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
yourclassical.org

Edgar Meyer and the Scottish Ensemble

On today's show, we'll hear a new piece that bass player and composer Edgar Meyer wrote for himself and the Scottish Ensemble before going on tour last year: Meyer's Concertino for 14 Strings and Bass. Episode Playlist. Hour 1. Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer:...
MINNESOTA STATE
yourclassical.org

Mak Grgić

Guitarist Mak Grgić was born in Slovenia in 1987. He's based in the US now, but he loves to play music from the Balkans as a way to connect with his homeland and his heritage. On today's show, we'll hear Mak Grgić perform a set of pieces called the Balkan Suite by Miroslav Tadić.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
yourclassical.org

Anthony McGill and the Pacifica Quartet tell the stories of America

Anthony McGill/Pacifica Quartet — American Stories (Cedille) Jump to giveaway form. “I don't remember the first time I played or performed the Mozart Clarinet Quintet. There's something about the first journeys into works that are especially memorable for me,” said clarinetist Anthony McGill when talking about how he and the Pacifica Quartet formed powerful memories as they learned and grew into the music featured on their new release, American Stories.
FLORIDA STATE
operawire.com

Opera Australia Review 2023: La Bohème

(Photo credit: Prudence Upton) The stories on which Puccini based his much-loved opera “La Bohème” (Henri Murger’s “Tales from Bohemian Life”) were set in Paris in the 1830s. Puccini and his librettists distilled from Murger’s diverse and diffuse vignettes of life amid the crowded echelons of poorer Parisian society a throughline of love and dying among four young struggling artist-friends and the lovers of two of them.
NHPR

The Folk Show: Upcoming in-studio performances

NHPR’s Kate McNally is planning an exciting lineup of upcoming performances featuring folk & Americana favorites. Join Kate and special guests Chris Smither, Celia Woodsmith, Mark Erelli, and Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki on Sundays from 7-10 PM for special, live in-studio performances. Listen live on-air, online, or with the app. Or,...
PORTSMOUTH, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy