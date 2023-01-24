Read full article on original website
John Mayer bringing acoustic 'Solo' tour to Little Caesars Arena in March
Award-winning musician John Mayer is coming to Little Caesars Arena in a couple of months as part of a unique tour.
ZIO announce guest vocalists and tour dates for April tour
UK based proggers ZIO will release new album TRUEWAVES! in April
Peter Gabriel Starts Revealing the ‘Bright’ and ‘Dark’ Side of His Forthcoming ‘i/o’ Album
Peter Gabriel has revealed that songs from his upcoming album, i/o, his first in 20 years, will be released as two different versions. Splitting the songs into a Dark-Side and a Bright-Side, the songs will vary in sound, based on specific mixes by engineers Tchad Blake and Mark ‘Spike’ Stent.
yourclassical.org
Edgar Meyer and the Scottish Ensemble
On today's show, we'll hear a new piece that bass player and composer Edgar Meyer wrote for himself and the Scottish Ensemble before going on tour last year: Meyer's Concertino for 14 Strings and Bass. Episode Playlist. Hour 1. Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. Yo-Yo Ma, Chris Thile and Edgar Meyer:...
yourclassical.org
Mak Grgić
Guitarist Mak Grgić was born in Slovenia in 1987. He's based in the US now, but he loves to play music from the Balkans as a way to connect with his homeland and his heritage. On today's show, we'll hear Mak Grgić perform a set of pieces called the Balkan Suite by Miroslav Tadić.
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
yourclassical.org
Anthony McGill and the Pacifica Quartet tell the stories of America
Anthony McGill/Pacifica Quartet — American Stories (Cedille) Jump to giveaway form. “I don't remember the first time I played or performed the Mozart Clarinet Quintet. There's something about the first journeys into works that are especially memorable for me,” said clarinetist Anthony McGill when talking about how he and the Pacifica Quartet formed powerful memories as they learned and grew into the music featured on their new release, American Stories.
LPO/Gardner review – magical outing for Tippett’s ‘unplayable’ piano concerto
Coleridge-Taylor’s stately, long-lost Solemn Prelude and a crisp, exploratory interpretation of Elgar’s first symphony completed a trio of English compositions
operawire.com
Opera Australia Review 2023: La Bohème
(Photo credit: Prudence Upton) The stories on which Puccini based his much-loved opera “La Bohème” (Henri Murger’s “Tales from Bohemian Life”) were set in Paris in the 1830s. Puccini and his librettists distilled from Murger’s diverse and diffuse vignettes of life amid the crowded echelons of poorer Parisian society a throughline of love and dying among four young struggling artist-friends and the lovers of two of them.
Art Ensemble of Chicago: The Sixth Decade From Paris to Paris review | John Fordham's jazz album of the month
A live set celebrating the group’s 50th anniversary loops in a 20-piece orchestra, rousing poetry and new improvisers among the hardcore veterans
OAE/Emelyanychev review – Camille Saint-Saëns interpreted with tautness and clarity
Emelyanychev sheds fresh light on the familiar, while superb solos culminate with an extraordinarily moving performance that seems to make time stand still
NHPR
The Folk Show: Upcoming in-studio performances
NHPR’s Kate McNally is planning an exciting lineup of upcoming performances featuring folk & Americana favorites. Join Kate and special guests Chris Smither, Celia Woodsmith, Mark Erelli, and Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki on Sundays from 7-10 PM for special, live in-studio performances. Listen live on-air, online, or with the app. Or,...
