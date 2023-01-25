Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
T-Wolves Crush Loggers, Finish Home Slate Unbeaten
Onalaska: Underhill 6, Rushton 3, C. McGraw 2, Pannkuk 4, Mozingo 2, Lawrence 2, R. McGraw 4, Miess 7. Morton-White Pass: Cournyer 8, Kelly 6, Belgiorno 10, Hazen 17, Peters 8, Dantinne 2, Salguero 19. Accomplishing just one of its many goals this season, the 2B No. 3 Morton-White Pass...
Chronicle
Slow Start Dooms Cards in Loss to Ducks
Toutle Lake: L. Dean 8, C. Thayer 3, P. Thayer 12, K. Dean 9, Falk 2, J. Smith 5, Crane 5, Cooper 15, K. Smith 8, Kilponew 2. Winlock: Geehan 2, Kelly 15, Gil 6, Cardenas 4, Garcia 1, Peppers 9. Scoring just six points in the opening frame, the...
Chronicle
Bearcat Boys and Girls Wrestlers Win on the Road in Aberdeen
Beating Aberdeen on the road in its last dual of the season, the W.F. West boys wrestling team clinched its 10th-straight league championship Thursday night, 57-11. The Bearcats won 12 of their 14 matches wrestled, and will begin postseason play at the 2A Evergreen Conference championships next Saturday at Black Hills.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Centralia Police Department Report Details Crimes and Accidents During 1952
The Centralia Police Department’s annual report showed it had made 1,283 arrests during 1952. The report was accepted at a meeting of the Centralia City Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 1953, The Chronicle reported. Arrests for drunkenness led the list of arrests “as usual,” according to The Chronicle, with...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Louis Rivera: 1958-2022
Louis “Lou” Rivera, 64, of Centralia, Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 27, 2022, after suffering a year-long battle with kidney disease. He is survived by his wife, Traci Rivera; son Sam Blodgett of Blodgett, Oregon; and daughters Sara Martinez of Las Vegas, Nevada and Allison Rivera of Everett, Washington. Lou is also survived by his siblings Arthur Rivera of San Jose, California; Frank Rivera of Olympia, Washington; Carmen Johansson of Mukilteo, Washington; and Lorie Allard of Casper, Wyoming. Lou is preceded by his mother Jeanette VanHook and father Santos Rivera.
Chronicle
Person of the Year: Lisa Grant, Centralia School District Superintendent
Editor's Note: Each year, The Chronicle Editorial Board honors a Person of the Year for their exceptional work completing their job duties or their performance in the community outside of their employment. This year, the board chose Centralia School District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Grant for her work in stabilizing and moving the district forward.
Chronicle
A Celebration of Life for Betty Brattain: 1943-2022
Elizabeth “Betty” Brattain passed away unexpectedly. Please join us on Feb. 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. to celebrate Betty's life at The John Gaffney residence 487 Haywire Road, Winlock, Washington.
Chronicle
Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia Repossessed by Lewis County After Foreclosure
Presumably there is more to the name on a headstone at Mountain View Cemetery in Centralia that reads “Edith M. Capp—” but the final letters are obscured by ivy. We know a few things. She was born July, 1909 or 1908, and died in July 1927. Whether she lived to the day of her 18th birthday, the ivy, again, conceals.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of William Webster Jr.: 1941-2022
William, affectionately known as “Bill,” was a beloved father and friend to all who knew him. Bill lived a full and adventurous life, always seeking new experiences and challenges. He cultivated a lifelong passion for collecting hobbies and interests that he passed down to his children Jennifer, Samantha and Alex.
Chronicle
Western Washington Wildlife Park Welcomes Three Orphaned Moose Calves From Alaska
Three orphaned moose calves have found a new home in Western Washington. After arriving in August from Alaska, the three young moose will make their public debut Friday at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville, Pierce County. The three moose — Atlas, Luna and Callisto — are living off-exhibit and...
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Delays Pearl Street Pool Design Option Discussion
Following last month’s 4-3 vote by the Centralia City Council to create a ballot initiative allowing residents to decide the fate of the Veterans Memorial Pearl Street Pool, the council tabled consideration of pool design options during Tuesday night’s regular meeting. It did so in favor of scheduling...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Man Accused of Beating Man With Cinder Block
A Vancouver man is accused of beating another man with a cinder block so badly he was in the ICU for several days and needed a metal plate inserted in his skull. Charles A. Malvo, 32, appeared in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on suspicion of first-degree assault. Court records indicate he also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in a prior case. His bail in the new case was set at $500,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Support Napavine School Bond for a Safer Learning Environment
I have lived, worked and retired in Napavine, and it is a tight knit community. If I want something to do after supper, I go up to the high school. I will watch a Tiger team — be it volleyball, football, basketball, baseball, track or soccer. I might also hear an awesome pep band pump up the crowd with their catchy tunes. Or I might have the opportunity to listen to our music students perform at a concert.
Chronicle
‘Amazed I Wasn’t Dead’: Survivor Testifies in Trial of Suspected SW Washington Serial Killer
Clark County prosecutors’ case against suspected serial killer Warren Forrest hinges on DNA evidence found on the grip of a dart gun Forrest allegedly used in the 1974 slaying of 17-year-old Martha Morrison of Portland. That dart gun might never have come to law enforcement’s attention if Forrest, 73,...
Chronicle
At Washington's State Capitol, Crowd Rallies With One Goal: 'Stop the Airport!'
Roughly 100 anti-airport activists rallied Wednesday on the north steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia, urging state lawmakers to stop seeking a site to build a new commercial airport in Washington. The prospect that either of three rural areas in Pierce and Thurston County could be home to a...
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Who Suffered Coma in Costa Rica Could Be Flown to U.S. This Weekend
Michelle Mackey, a Chehalis resident and owner of the Rise & Grind coffee stand in Ashford, remains in Costa Rica but has now been transferred to a public hospital, San Juan de Dios, in San José. While she is still lightly sedated, her condition continues to improve and she...
Chronicle
Dogs on Video, Chickens Dead; Suspect Salkum Hounds Yet to Be Found
Two dogs who are suspected of killing chickens in Salkum on Jan. 12 are still at large. Jerett Latimer came home to his place on Fuller Road that day to find three of his chickens killed by a predator and one missing. “The chicken wire that was stapled to a...
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Arrest Man Suspected of Robbery After Two-Hour Bicycle Chase
Lacey police arrested a 31-year-old Olympia man on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday night after he evaded them on a bicycle for about two hours. The man reportedly fled from police officers, K9 units and a drone near the Hawks Prairie Village Mall in Lacey. Police had been searching for the man because they believed he robbed a Lacey Home Depot at knifepoint last week.
Chronicle
Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Mail Theft Charges
The Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail in Lewis County has pleaded not guilty to 30 separate felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, Amber K. Ingram, 40, entered her pleas during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. She is currently out of custody after posting $10,000 bail earlier this month.
Chronicle
Lifetime Ban Issued After Suspect Chews Off Part of Man’s Face at Oregon Train Station
A 25-year-old man has been banned for life from TriMet after he was charged in a brutal attack at a Gresham MAX station earlier this month. Koryn Kraemer remains in jail and faces a second-degree assault charge after police say he attacked a 78-year-old man on the platform of the Cleveland Avenue MAX station in the early hours of Jan. 3. Responding police officers found the attack still underway and said the victim’s ear and part of his face had been chewed off, leaving part of his skull exposed.
Comments / 0