ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napavine, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

T-Wolves Crush Loggers, Finish Home Slate Unbeaten

Onalaska: Underhill 6, Rushton 3, C. McGraw 2, Pannkuk 4, Mozingo 2, Lawrence 2, R. McGraw 4, Miess 7. Morton-White Pass: Cournyer 8, Kelly 6, Belgiorno 10, Hazen 17, Peters 8, Dantinne 2, Salguero 19. Accomplishing just one of its many goals this season, the 2B No. 3 Morton-White Pass...
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Slow Start Dooms Cards in Loss to Ducks

Toutle Lake: L. Dean 8, C. Thayer 3, P. Thayer 12, K. Dean 9, Falk 2, J. Smith 5, Crane 5, Cooper 15, K. Smith 8, Kilponew 2. Winlock: Geehan 2, Kelly 15, Gil 6, Cardenas 4, Garcia 1, Peppers 9. Scoring just six points in the opening frame, the...
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Bearcat Boys and Girls Wrestlers Win on the Road in Aberdeen

Beating Aberdeen on the road in its last dual of the season, the W.F. West boys wrestling team clinched its 10th-straight league championship Thursday night, 57-11. The Bearcats won 12 of their 14 matches wrestled, and will begin postseason play at the 2A Evergreen Conference championships next Saturday at Black Hills.
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Louis Rivera: 1958-2022

Louis “Lou” Rivera, 64, of Centralia, Washington, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Dec. 27, 2022, after suffering a year-long battle with kidney disease. He is survived by his wife, Traci Rivera; son Sam Blodgett of Blodgett, Oregon; and daughters Sara Martinez of Las Vegas, Nevada and Allison Rivera of Everett, Washington. Lou is also survived by his siblings Arthur Rivera of San Jose, California; Frank Rivera of Olympia, Washington; Carmen Johansson of Mukilteo, Washington; and Lorie Allard of Casper, Wyoming. Lou is preceded by his mother Jeanette VanHook and father Santos Rivera.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Person of the Year: Lisa Grant, Centralia School District Superintendent

Editor's Note: Each year, The Chronicle Editorial Board honors a Person of the Year for their exceptional work completing their job duties or their performance in the community outside of their employment. This year, the board chose Centralia School District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Grant for her work in stabilizing and moving the district forward.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of William Webster Jr.: 1941-2022

William, affectionately known as “Bill,” was a beloved father and friend to all who knew him. Bill lived a full and adventurous life, always seeking new experiences and challenges. He cultivated a lifelong passion for collecting hobbies and interests that he passed down to his children Jennifer, Samantha and Alex.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Man Accused of Beating Man With Cinder Block

A Vancouver man is accused of beating another man with a cinder block so badly he was in the ICU for several days and needed a metal plate inserted in his skull. Charles A. Malvo, 32, appeared in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on suspicion of first-degree assault. Court records indicate he also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in a prior case. His bail in the new case was set at $500,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9.
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Support Napavine School Bond for a Safer Learning Environment

I have lived, worked and retired in Napavine, and it is a tight knit community. If I want something to do after supper, I go up to the high school. I will watch a Tiger team — be it volleyball, football, basketball, baseball, track or soccer. I might also hear an awesome pep band pump up the crowd with their catchy tunes. Or I might have the opportunity to listen to our music students perform at a concert.
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Police Arrest Man Suspected of Robbery After Two-Hour Bicycle Chase

Lacey police arrested a 31-year-old Olympia man on suspicion of robbery on Wednesday night after he evaded them on a bicycle for about two hours. The man reportedly fled from police officers, K9 units and a drone near the Hawks Prairie Village Mall in Lacey. Police had been searching for the man because they believed he robbed a Lacey Home Depot at knifepoint last week.
LACEY, WA
Chronicle

Onalaska Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Mail Theft Charges

The Onalaska woman accused of stealing a substantial amount of mail in Lewis County has pleaded not guilty to 30 separate felony charges in Lewis County Superior Court. The defendant, Amber K. Ingram, 40, entered her pleas during an arraignment hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19. She is currently out of custody after posting $10,000 bail earlier this month.
ONALASKA, WA
Chronicle

Lifetime Ban Issued After Suspect Chews Off Part of Man’s Face at Oregon Train Station

A 25-year-old man has been banned for life from TriMet after he was charged in a brutal attack at a Gresham MAX station earlier this month. Koryn Kraemer remains in jail and faces a second-degree assault charge after police say he attacked a 78-year-old man on the platform of the Cleveland Avenue MAX station in the early hours of Jan. 3. Responding police officers found the attack still underway and said the victim’s ear and part of his face had been chewed off, leaving part of his skull exposed.
GRESHAM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy