‘Terrifying’: Stolen Portland cargo van used in crime spree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the week since a box truck and cargo van were stolen from the fleet of a Portland business, owner Michael Wieber said they’ve had reports one was spotted in a crime spree across the area.

Wieber, who owns NW Seismic, told KOIN 6 News people called in from all over Portland, spotting their van involved in a theft, a hit-and-run and even a shooting.

“It’s terrifying. You have this van that has your name plastered all over it,” he said.

NW Seismic, which retrofits homes to withstand a moderate to strong seismic event, recovered their emptied box truck.

“Someone told us they saw the box truck abandoned at Rose City Futsal ,” said Wieber. “Went down there and cleaned up the mess.”

But it didn’t take long before calls started coming in about the whereabouts of their cargo van.

Michael Wieber, the owner of NW Seismic in Portland, January 24, 2023 (KOIN)

“Driving around the Hollywood neighborhood shooting at another van, something like two dozen shots,” Wieber said. Further calls came in about a reported hit-and-run plus a business break-in where chainsaws were stolen.

“Those are only the things we heard about.”

Shortly after KOIN 6 News interviewed Wieber Tuesday evening, he got a call the van was spotted again at SE Powell and 34th. Sure enough, the van was parked in front of an RV.

KOIN 6 News waited with Wieber for 45 minutes until Portland police arrived.

A cargo van stolen from NW Seismic on January 17 was recovered in Southeast Portland, January 24, 2023 (KOIN)

“It seems to be fairly intact,” he said. “It’s out of gas so I can’t start it.”

No one was inside the van, but officers found a bag of tools and a pallet jack that didn’t belong to the Wieber’s business.

What was missing, though, were NW Seismic’s tools, estimated to be worth about $50,000. Wieber said while he’s relieved the cargo van was recovered, they will now switch gears to keep it from happening again.

“Maybe I’m very optimistic but I really do think things are going to turn around” in Portland. — Michael Wieber, NW Seismic

“Now we have to figure out how to keep it from getting stolen again,” said Wieber.

But he plans to continue doing business in Portland, which he things is starting to move in a better direction.

“Maybe I’m very optimistic but I really do think things are going to turn around.”

At this time no arrests were made when the van was recovered Tuesday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.