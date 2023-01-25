Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Related
I Had ChatGPT Write Poetry About Rockford, Illinois
Unless you've been living under a rock you have probably heard of ChatGPT. It is the brand new AI website that will seemingly do anything for you. It has only been available to the public for a few months but it has taken the internet by storm. Everyday people find new uses for it. Some useful, some not. Some ethical, some quite not. Just do a cursory search on one of your social media platforms and you'll see the result.
World Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Returns to Rockford This Weekend
The iconic vehicle shaped like a hot dog on a bun, called the "Wienermobile", used to promote Oscar Mayer products in the United States is coming to Rockford. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin just a few miles from, the now-defunct, Oscar Mayer meat processing plant. This catch little Oscar Meyer wiener song has been around my entire life. I was one of the catchiest jingles on TV. Plus, their hotdogs were a pretty regular part of my summertime childhood diet.
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
Rockford BBB: Beware Of “DeepFake” Scams Using Phony Video
I don't know how much you may or may not know about DeepFake technology, but as time marches on, I'm fairly certain that you'll be hearing more and more about it, and the potential for serious damage that the tech represents. Meanwhile, for those who've never even heard the term...
WTF?! Did Illinois Man Steal A Walmart Register For His Home!?
Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It has the ability to transport us back in time to a simpler, more innocent era where things were just a little bit more fun. It's why so many of us love to collect and display nostalgic items in our homes, even if they're not something you'd ordinarily find in a modern home.
BREAKING: Interstate 39/90 Closed in Wisconsin After Major Pileup
Traffic on Interstate 39 / 90 is reportedly backed up for several miles after the road was closed in both directions after dozens of cars and trucks were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon (1/27). At 2:12 pm on Friday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation posted on its...
Beloved Illinois Burger Joint May Have Been Set On Fire On Purpose
15th & Chris, one of Northern Illinois' most beloved burger restaurants, known for its delicious burgers and fries, and shakes, has been a staple in the community for almost 5 years. However, the restaurant recently suffered a significant setback this weekend after a fire that caused over $100,000 in damages.
Identity of Deceased Man Stolen in Funeral Home Van is Revealed
A man who died of natural causes last Thursday (1/19) in a Rockford area hospital is finally going to be able to rest in peace following the theft of a funeral home van that he was inside of. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Coroner's office, last...
Viscosity Tubes Exhibit in Rockford’s Discovery Center: A STEM Adventure for Kids
The Discovery Center Museum in Rockford, Illinois has recently unveiled a new hands-on science exhibit, thanks to the support of Thermo Fisher Scientific. The exhibit, called the Viscosity Tubes exhibit, explores the concept of viscosity in a fun and engaging way for children of all ages. Understanding Viscosity through the...
Illinois Bakery Baking Warm Cookie Boxes to Help Local Charity
There's nothing like a warm chocolate chip cookie straight from the oven, and you're going to feel doubly great about ordering this cookie box. The world amazes me sometimes. I know that's a big statement, but it really does. The amount of people who take part in charitable events and fundraisers here in Rockford is really incredible.
Downtown Illinois Boutique Closing for Good with a Twist
Downtown Rockford is about to pull a big flip on us and with the flip we're losing a super cute boutique. In the past decade or so, there have been a lot of changes in downtown Rockford, including the creation of a lot of small businesses. Unfortunately we've also seen a lot of small businesses close, espeically in the last few years.
UPDATE: City of Rockford Cancels Snow Emergency
The City of Rockford has cancelled the citywide snow emergency that was announced earlier today (1/25/2022.) This means that parking regulations will be in effect, with the odd side of the street designated for parking today at 6:00 PM, and the even side of the street designated for parking tomorrow at 8:00 AM. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the public works department deems it is no longer necessary.
Hey Rockford, Find Out How Close a Meth Lab is to You With This Interactive Map!
Want to know how close a Meth Lab is to your home, or even where you work? Check out this interactive "Find a Meth Lab" map! METHLABFINDER. Ever sat in your living room and thought, "man, I wonder how close by a meth lab is..." Probably not, but thankfully I've found a tool that can help you find one. Is there anything I can't do for you? Check this out...
‘Best Waitress Ever’ Gets $100 Tip at Delicious Illinois Restaurant
Have you ever been waited on by the 'best waitress ever?' Maybe, if you've stopped by Baker Street Burgers in Rockford. There are days that scrolling through social media is a big waste of time. But there are other times that scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed ends up brining a huge smile to your face.
One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo
Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Illinois Woman Struck in Head by Gunfire While In Her Home
It was a bad day for a Beloit woman when she was reportedly hit with random gunfire while sitting inside a residence, and then she ended up being arrested on old charges. According to the press release from the Rockford Police Department, Brianna Hernandez Caruthers was inside a residence on Oakwood Avenue when the home was struck with bullets.
Identity of 24-Year-Old Illinois Man Killed in Horrific I-39 Crash Revealed
The name of a man who died in a two-car crash Monday morning (1/23) on Interstate 39 has been released following an autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner's office. Around 10 am on Monday morning (1/23) the Illinois Department of Transportation reported a detour off the interstate after the accident on I-39 closed the northbound lanes between Mulford Road and Harrison Road.
Identity of Illinois Man Killed in Collision Near Belvidere Is Revealed
The identity of a man who was killed in a head-on collision this past weekend in Belvidere has been revealed following an autopsy by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office. According to the press release, the fatal crash happened on Saturday morning (1/21) around 7:30 am when two vehicles collided in the 9700 block of Route 76.
Rockford’s Annual Homeless Count Begins
Today, January 23, 2023, the City of Rockford Health & Human Services staff, in partnership with the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition, Park District Police, Rockford Police Department and Rockford Fire Department will begin the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Annual Point in Time (PIT) Count of the Homeless. The count will take place from 3 p.m. today until 3 p.m. the following day, and will cover both sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals within Boone, Winnebago and DeKalb Counties.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0