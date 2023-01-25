ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Steinhardt, DiMaio and Peterson say they’ll run for re-election

The three conservative GOP incumbents have announced their bids for re-election in the safe Republican 23rd district in northwestern New Jersey that includes parts of Hunterdon, Somerset, and Warren counties. State Sen. Doug Steinhardt (R-Lopatcong) will run for his first full term in the New Jersey State Senate. He won...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Gove endorses Amato for Connors’ Senate seat

Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove (R-Long Beach) told the New Jersey Globe today that she’s supporting Berkeley Mayor Carmen Amato for the State Senate, taking her own name out of contention for the seat currently held by retiring State Sen. Christopher Connors (R-Lacey). Earlier this month, Connors announced that he’d be...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Ramping up for possible gubernatorial bid, Gottheimer picks national political operative as new chief of staff

Signaling his interest in running for statewide office in New Jersey, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) has brought on a top Democratic strategist, Chelsea Brossard, to run his congressional office. A former regional political director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Brossard led the efforts to elect Democratic House members in...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Menendez gets seats on transportation, homeland security committees

Rep. Robert J. Menendez (D-New Jersey) has been assigned to two of his top choices for committee assignments in the 118th Congress: Transportation & Infrastructure and Homeland Security. Menendez has a longtime interest in transportation issues. He was an intern at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey...
NEW JERSEY STATE

