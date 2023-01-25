Read full article on original website
United Way is still short of campaign goal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - United Way is still trying to reach their campaign goal that will help the Black Hills. This year, the goal is to raise $2.1 Million to help fund 45 non-profit organizations throughout the community. However, so far they have only raised $1.7 Million, which is only about 80 percent of the desired total.
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo is ‘back in the saddle’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday is the official day for the 65th Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Beginning of course with a ribbon cutting. The Central States Fair board of directors, elected officials, and volunteers were all present for Rapid City’s premiere agriculture event. For ten straight days, the Monument will be dedicated to South Dakota’s leading industry and the people behind it.
Agriculture industry generates billions for South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cattle ranchers from across the Midwest are in Rapid City to attend the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. They are part of the biggest economy in South Dakota, agriculture. The beef industry alone contributes $5.8 billion to the economy. Many ranching families...
Downtown Rapid City patients need warm clothing ahead of anticipated winter weather
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City is once again reminding people to place warm winter items like coats, scarves, and mittens on the downtown statues. Bitter cold and more snow are expected into the weekend—a vulnerable time for the unhoused. Currently, many of the statues are empty-handed, with just a handful clothed in warm winter accessories. For the eighth winter, many groups and organizations have rallied together to make sure everyone stays warm during the winter.
Empty storefronts are spotted downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting a business is easier than maintaining it. And that is apparent as downtown Rapid City has empty storefronts that are up for lease due to economic issues. With the recent economic hardships, it’s been a challenge for local businesses to maintain employees and turn...
From ranch to city, livestock arriving for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cowboys and cowgirls have started bringing in their livestock from the ranch to the city Thursday, ahead of the official opening of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo. Although stalls were empty Thursday, trailers started pouring in with the animals ready to be showcased.
‘Go Red for Women’ marks American Heart month
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women. Before menopause, the cardiovascular risk is lower than men. But after menopause, the risk factor is equal. “They need to know their numbers better, cholesterol, lipid panel, blood pressure, how active they are because, with...
Elevate is celebrating their 5-year anniversary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is currently the 36th fastest-growing city in the country, and Elevate Rapid City would like to continue seeing Rapid City flourish. Elevate Rapid City is celebrating its five-year anniversary and they are starting to plan for the next five. Elevate has created over...
Widespread snow and cold temperatures settle into the area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Friday night widespread snow move into the area that will last into Saturday afternoon. Lows will be chilly with temperatures in the single digits and teens for tonight. Highs on Saturday will mostly be in the single digits to teens with a few areas reaching the 20s as artic air will settle in the region with Snow eventually weakening in the afternoon.
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. Meaning, city staff were unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s called ranch riding. Judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11-year-old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and...
Skogen Kitchen chef Joseph Raney earns prestigious nomination
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The chef from Skogen Kitchen in Custer is one of two South Dakota chefs nominated for the James Beard Award. Joseph Raney of Skogen and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanna’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
Friday Night Frenzy, January 27, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Central boys basketball team made South Dakota Mines their temporary residence on Friday Night against the Huron Tigers. Plus, the Pierre girls had no problem shooting behind the three-point line in their victory against O’Gorman. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
Tax Season is Upon Us
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tax season is officially here! The IRS is now accepting returns for the 2023 filing season. The deadline to file is April 18th this year, and the IRS says refunds could be received in as little as three weeks. Taxpayers are encouraged to file early to beat the rush.
Owen Koontz-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sturgis’ Owen Koontz has enjoyed an outstanding high school track and cross country career. And now he will get a chance to run at the collegiate level as he has signed with Mount Marty. Congrats on being our Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week.
