The regular meeting of the N.A.A.C.P. abruptly ended Thursday night after tempers flared, resulting in accusations, shouting, and one woman stepping outside in tears. As the Ouachita Parish Branch of the N.A.A.C.P. met at the Benoit Recreation Center for its regular meeting Thursday night, tension developed in the aftermath of the installation of new officers for the two-year term ending in 2025.

1 DAY AGO