KNOE TV8
Habitat for Humanity of North La. receives donation to build home in Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Habitat for Humanity of North Louisiana will be able to build its newest home this year thanks to a donation from Frank and Kathie Cordaro, according to a Facebook post made by the non-profit. The Cordaros, who own Today’s Realty in Ruston, donated $25,000 to Habitat...
thewestsidegazette.com
High School Secretary is Out of a Job after Calling MLK Day “N-Word Day”
I thought most snarky comments about Black holidays were about Juneteenth but apparently Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a topic of conversation too. A secretary at a Louisiana high school made a wack joke referring to the holiday as N****r Day in a text that got exposed and ended up costing her job, according to a Daily Mail report.
Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Adding to the force
Law enforcement is not for the faint of heart. The process of becoming a Ruston Police Officer is one that challenges an individual both physically and mentally. Recently, four individuals joined the Ruston Police. Logan Vines, William Graham, Samuel Fincher and A’Kella Jones are all excited to make an impact and serve the community.
KNOE TV8
Historic Miller-Roy building in downtown Monroe revitalized
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As renovations come to a close, a historic 1930′s building in downtown Monroe with rich African-American history will reopen to the community to offer affordable housing and a 5,000 sq. foot community resource center. The Miller-Roy building, located at 1001 DeSiard St. in Monroe, is...
KNOE TV8
Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
KNOE TV8
Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA
Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA
KNOE TV8
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
myarklamiss.com
West Monroe man accused of calling authorities over 100 times without an emergency
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on South 2nd Street. According to officials, the caller did a 911 hang call on four different occasions before authorities decided to investigate. Upon...
monroefreepress.com
Tension over election disrupts NAACP meeting; Brown in tears
The regular meeting of the N.A.A.C.P. abruptly ended Thursday night after tempers flared, resulting in accusations, shouting, and one woman stepping outside in tears. As the Ouachita Parish Branch of the N.A.A.C.P. met at the Benoit Recreation Center for its regular meeting Thursday night, tension developed in the aftermath of the installation of new officers for the two-year term ending in 2025.
Mother allegedly discovers narcotics in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card; calls authorities
Johnson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.
City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Project
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:30 PM Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will announce the broken ground on the Lee Avenue Street Improvements Project. The location of this event is 300 Forrest Avenue, which is behind Fire Station No. 4.
Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
KNOE TV8
A look at the incentives that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting a look at the deal that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston. The iconic gas station and convenience store announced they were coming to the city earlier this month. Buc-ee’s received incentives from the City of Ruston, Lincoln Parish Police Jury, School Board, and...
Accident issues on Winnsboro Road causes residents to take action
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, January 23, the Ouachita Police Jury met. A traffic evaluation for the area on Winnsboro Road, state Highway 15, near the new Dollar General, was made known. 250 residents signed a petition to have the area evaluated and hopefully fixed. Mamie Corbin, the resident who started the petition, tells us […]
KNOE TV8
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
Ouachita Parish Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
On Monday, January 16, 2023, the public became aware of a text message thread that took place between a coach for the Ouachita Parish Junior High School and the school's Office Secretary, Nelwyn Fontana where racist remarks were made about about Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
KNOE TV8
Bastrop residents complain of potholes, want roads fixed
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Some people in Bastrop say they’ve had enough of what they call a dangerous road. “When I drive down, you come across that track, and sometimes it just makes a ‘BOOM’, you know, it’ll jar you a little bit,” said the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2, Ronnie Traylor.
Monroe man accused of assaulting Walmart employee; spits on police officer
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 21, 2023, Monroe Police were called to the Walmart Supercenter due to a suspect refusing to leave the premises. Police were also informed that an employee was struck in the face by the suspect. Upon arrival, authorities located the suspect and […]
