These are rather versatile pastries. For Purim the traditional treat is hamantaschen, triangular baked goods that can come in many flavors. This joyous holiday in March celebrates the plot by king Ahasuerus’ advisor, Haman, to kill all the jews in ancient his ancient Persian city, which was foiled by the king’s wife, Esther and her uncle Mordecai. The word “purim” in Hebrew means to draw lots, as Haman had drawn lots to determine the date of the impending massacre. The word “hamantaschen” is named after the villain in the story and it’s traditional to give presents of candy or food during this holiday, in addition to dressing up in costume.

1 DAY AGO