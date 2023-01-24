Read full article on original website
Oven Roasted Spiced Chickpeas
When it comes to legumes we don’t often think of them for tasty snacks. But, these oven roasted spiced chickpeas have changed all that for me. In the oven something magical happens to these ordinary beans and they become crispy, crunchy, and very snackable, almost like popcorn but with more protein and bite.
Woman Shares Hack To Get Perfect Curls Using An Everyday Kitchen Utensil
Influencers are always offering up hacks that may or may not make any sense but that does not make them any less valuable. That’s what makes this story such a fun one. If you are looking to tame your curls and have your hair looking its best, this influencer is more than happy to help you out. Liz Fox Roseberry, who goes by @foxcraftcustom on TikTok, is here to make life easier.
Orange Cream Cheese Loaf
A combo straight from heaven. Call it a loaf or a bread and somehow it’s suddenly appropriate to eat dessert first thing in the morning. While it may not make much nutritional sense, I’m fully on board with this reasoning. You’ve probably had your share of lemon loaves and banana bread, but if you’ve never tasted orange loaf then you are in for quite the treat.
Man Shares Money-Saving Nugget Hack At McDonald’s
This man is certainly thinking outside of the box and we are here for it. Ashley Osbourne is a TikTok user who hails from North Wales. He is well known on TikTok because he provides all sorts of money-saving hacks for those who are looking to get the most bang for their buck when they go to McDonald’s.
Tres Leches Cake
Tres Leches Cake had always sounded rather intimidating to me. A traditional Mexican recipe that required three different kinds of milk? I figured it must be pretty complicated to make. So you can imagine my surprise when I actually read through a Tres Leches recipe and discovered it’s really quite simple. Let me walk you through the process and I think you’ll agree!
News Anchor Shares Homemade Food On Air And It Goes Downhill Fast
It’s almost human nature — sharing food. When we cook up something delicious, we want to spread the love. But sharing isn’t always caring, that’s a hard reality to find out, what’s worse is when the unappealing food is shared and eaten on live television.
Classic Hamantaschen Cookies
These are rather versatile pastries. For Purim the traditional treat is hamantaschen, triangular baked goods that can come in many flavors. This joyous holiday in March celebrates the plot by king Ahasuerus’ advisor, Haman, to kill all the jews in ancient his ancient Persian city, which was foiled by the king’s wife, Esther and her uncle Mordecai. The word “purim” in Hebrew means to draw lots, as Haman had drawn lots to determine the date of the impending massacre. The word “hamantaschen” is named after the villain in the story and it’s traditional to give presents of candy or food during this holiday, in addition to dressing up in costume.
