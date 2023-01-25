WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Daily Game
8-2-2
(eight, two, two)
Hit 5
02-23-27-34-35
(two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Keno
06-15-23-24-29-32-33-34-40-43-44-45-46-55-62-65-66-71-75-76
(six, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-six)
Match 4
03-10-12-16
(three, ten, twelve, sixteen)
Mega Millions
33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000
