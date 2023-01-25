Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bilirakis to lead House subcommittee on innovation, data, commerce
Congressman Gus Bilirakis has recently been named Chair of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce which focuses on protecting consumer data and enhancing safeguards to protect children from harmful content online, as well as improving American innovation and global competitiveness. As one of her first official...
Citrus County Chronicle
House eyes changes in construction lawsuits
TALLAHASSEE — Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the proposal (HB 85), said it would help address one of the...
Comments / 0