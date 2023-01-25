ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Match 4” game were:

03-10-12-16

(three, ten, twelve, sixteen)

WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-four) 04-10-11-12-16-17-21-22-24-35-38-41-46-47-52-53-55-64-70-80 (four, ten, eleven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty-four, seventy, eighty) Lotto. 08-29-30-36-39-46 (eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-six) Estimated jackpot: $4,500,000. Match 4. 02-04-07-18.
OLYMPIA, WA
South Dakota defeats St. Thomas 81-67

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 20 points in South Dakota’s 81-67 win over St. Thomas on Saturday night. Kamateros also had nine rebounds for the Coyotes (10-12, 5-5 Summit League). Damani Hayes and Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 13 points apiece. The Tommies (14-10, 5-6) were led in scoring by Parker Bjorklund, who finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Andrew Rohde added 24 points for St. Thomas. South Dakota plays Monday against Oral Roberts on the road, and St. Thomas visits Omaha on Thursday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, the station said. State Patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the crash. Most of southern Wisconsin remained under a winter weather advisory Friday afternoon with more snow expected Saturday.
BELOIT, WI
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
