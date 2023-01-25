Read full article on original website
Ospreys on Kings BaySpeakDolphin.comCrystal River, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 187 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Business Spotlight: Cedar Blessings RV Park
Address: 11951 SW Shiloh Road, Cedar Key, FL 32625. Manager/owner(s) name and contact information: MaryBeth Streitz, marybeth streitz@gmail.com. Is this a brand-new company or an added location? No. Existing business, new owners. How long have you been in business? May 2022. What products or services do you provide? RV Park....
villages-news.com
Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy
A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy. The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rescheduled Historic Monkey Island fundraising banquet Thursday, Feb. 9
Although Ebony, Emily and Ralph, the primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River, won’t be in attendance, your presence is requested at this year’s fundraising banquet. The banquet, previously planned for last November, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston residents voice their concerns over proposed medical facility at old Williston Middle School
WILLISTON — It was a packed house inside Williston City Hall on Jan. 17 for a special town hall meeting called by the Williston City Council. And in addition to a standing-room-only crowd inside the Council Chambers, a number of people could also be seen inside the R. Gerald Hethcoat Community Center across the way, which was opened up for overflow seating.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thanks for the help, Citrus County
I am writing to thank Crystal River-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
Advocate
Lesbian Shop Owners Leave Florida Town After Official's Antigay Comments
A lesbian couple in Florida said they are closing their small antique shop because of the treatment they received from one town official with a history of antigay comments. Joy Drawdy told the local independent Alligator the response from locals was positive after she and her wife opened the Restless Mommas boutique store in the small town of Micanopy last summer. The town of fewer than 700 sits not far from Gainesville in the Florida panhandle and prides itself as the self-proclaimed antiques capital.
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Citrus County’s veterans to get expanded VA outpatient clinic
Congressman obtains funding for new veterans clinic. Just what the doctor ordered. The county is getting a new and expanded Veteran’s Administration outpatient clinic due to funding secured through the PACT Act passed last year. This new law increases VA health care and benefits for veterans. And we can thank Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-12th District) for getting $15 million through this law, which will build a brand-new clinic with expanded services, including optometry, radiology, and mammography. He said this came about when he learned early during his campaign last year that veterans felt the current VA clinic in Lecanto wasn’t sufficient to meet the current and future needs of area veterans.
Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you for helping the community
Christmas is a time of laughter, joy, and hope, but for many families this past holiday also brought stress and difficulty. Some of their burdens were lifted by the caring and generous spirit of their fellow citizens. Citrus United Basket received an outpouring of food and toys to help us provide a Christmas dinner and Children's toys for our Citrus County neighbors in need.
villages-news.com
Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse
This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
Citrus County Chronicle
HOT CORNER – SHERIFF
I don’t know where the resident in Citrus County that lives here is that thinks we have the “Worst sheriff ever” (in Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A9 Sound Off). I don’t know where he lives, but evidently he doesn’t live in Crystal River because you see his deputies all the time sitting on the sides of the road. They’re out there, especially on (U.S.) 19 where people are speeding. I don’t know where he lives, but they’re out there. They’re out there everywhere. You might not see them directly, but they’re sitting a little ways off the road and, you know, watching the speeders or whatever. I don’t know where you live, but evidently you don’t live in Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
Veteran Florida journalist named Executive Editor
Veteran Florida journalist Jim Gouvellis has been named Executive Editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Gouvellis has worked for Florida newspapers, owned by the Dunn-Rankin family, since he started his career at the Venice Gondolier newspaper in 1981. He worked as a news reporter, editor and publisher for the family-owned Suncoast Media Group until 2020.
Citrus County Chronicle
HPH Hospice: Busting the myths about hospice care
Good morning! As I was preparing to write this article, I was reading the Citrus County Chronicle. I like to read. I read books, magazines, newspapers, etc. I wish I had more time to read and do the other things I enjoy. As far as I know I’ll have plenty of time to do that later, but no day is a given.
leesburg-news.com
Dates announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest
The dates have been announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest. The three-day event will take place April 28, 29 and 30 in downtown Leesburg. Bikefest is billed as the world’s largest motorcycle and music event. The event spans over 30 blocks in the city and will be home...
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Ride the Breeze at The Villages Balloon Festival 2023
Balloons, Live Entertainment, Food Vendors and More!. Each year it seems The Villages Balloon Festival gets bigger and bigger! This year the event is going to be spectacular! If you have never been to the annual villages community balloon festival you are in for a treat. Below you will find the schedule explaining a little bit about this fun family event, happening Friday and Saturday, February 3rd and 4th, at The Villages Polo Grounds!
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
Family identifies Brooksville woman killed in fire with animals, asks for answers
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a fire in Brooksville left a woman and several animals dead on Friday. While authorities haven't given the identity of the person killed, Sharon Schwindt's family tells 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo that they're sure she was the one killed.
