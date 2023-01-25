ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Business Spotlight: Cedar Blessings RV Park

Address: 11951 SW Shiloh Road, Cedar Key, FL 32625. Manager/owner(s) name and contact information: MaryBeth Streitz, marybeth streitz@gmail.com. Is this a brand-new company or an added location? No. Existing business, new owners. How long have you been in business? May 2022. What products or services do you provide? RV Park....
CEDAR KEY, FL
villages-news.com

Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy

A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy. The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and...
LADY LAKE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Rescheduled Historic Monkey Island fundraising banquet Thursday, Feb. 9

Although Ebony, Emily and Ralph, the primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River, won’t be in attendance, your presence is requested at this year’s fundraising banquet. The banquet, previously planned for last November, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston residents voice their concerns over proposed medical facility at old Williston Middle School

WILLISTON — It was a packed house inside Williston City Hall on Jan. 17 for a special town hall meeting called by the Williston City Council. And in addition to a standing-room-only crowd inside the Council Chambers, a number of people could also be seen inside the R. Gerald Hethcoat Community Center across the way, which was opened up for overflow seating.
WILLISTON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Thanks for the help, Citrus County

I am writing to thank Crystal River​​-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season. Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents

The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Advocate

Lesbian Shop Owners Leave Florida Town After Official's Antigay Comments

A lesbian couple in Florida said they are closing their small antique shop because of the treatment they received from one town official with a history of antigay comments. Joy Drawdy told the local independent Alligator the response from locals was positive after she and her wife opened the Restless Mommas boutique store in the small town of Micanopy last summer. The town of fewer than 700 sits not far from Gainesville in the Florida panhandle and prides itself as the self-proclaimed antiques capital.
MICANOPY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Citrus County’s veterans to get expanded VA outpatient clinic

Congressman obtains funding for new veterans clinic. Just what the doctor ordered. The county is getting a new and expanded Veteran’s Administration outpatient clinic due to funding secured through the PACT Act passed last year. This new law increases VA health care and benefits for veterans. And we can thank Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-12th District) for getting $15 million through this law, which will build a brand-new clinic with expanded services, including optometry, radiology, and mammography. He said this came about when he learned early during his campaign last year that veterans felt the current VA clinic in Lecanto wasn’t sufficient to meet the current and future needs of area veterans.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Thank you for helping the community

Christmas is a time of laughter, joy, and hope, but for many families this past holiday also brought stress and difficulty. Some of their burdens were lifted by the caring and generous spirit of their fellow citizens. Citrus United Basket received an outpouring of food and toys to help us provide a Christmas dinner and Children's toys for our Citrus County neighbors in need.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Unpleasant experience at the Old Mill Playhouse

This past week I and my two friends went to see a movie at the Old Mill Playhouse. Told that the doors open at 1p .m. sharp. Because we were unable to find parking, we arrived at 1:11!. There were NO SEATS AVAILABLE. ROW UPON ROW WAS SAVED! There should...
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – SHERIFF

I don’t know where the resident in Citrus County that lives here is that thinks we have the “Worst sheriff ever” (in Wednesday, Jan. 25’s Page A9 Sound Off). I don’t know where he lives, but evidently he doesn’t live in Crystal River because you see his deputies all the time sitting on the sides of the road. They’re out there, especially on (U.S.) 19 where people are speeding. I don’t know where he lives, but they’re out there. They’re out there everywhere. You might not see them directly, but they’re sitting a little ways off the road and, you know, watching the speeders or whatever. I don’t know where you live, but evidently you don’t live in Crystal River.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Veteran Florida journalist named Executive Editor

Veteran Florida journalist Jim Gouvellis has been named Executive Editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Gouvellis has worked for Florida newspapers, owned by the Dunn-Rankin family, since he started his career at the Venice Gondolier newspaper in 1981. He worked as a news reporter, editor and publisher for the family-owned Suncoast Media Group until 2020.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HPH Hospice: Busting the myths about hospice care

Good morning! As I was preparing to write this article, I was reading the Citrus County Chronicle. I like to read. I read books, magazines, newspapers, etc. I wish I had more time to read and do the other things I enjoy. As far as I know I’ll have plenty of time to do that later, but no day is a given.
leesburg-news.com

Dates announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest

The dates have been announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest. The three-day event will take place April 28, 29 and 30 in downtown Leesburg. Bikefest is billed as the world’s largest motorcycle and music event. The event spans over 30 blocks in the city and will be home...
LEESBURG, FL
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Ride the Breeze at The Villages Balloon Festival 2023

Balloons, Live Entertainment, Food Vendors and More!. Each year it seems The Villages Balloon Festival gets bigger and bigger! This year the event is going to be spectacular! If you have never been to the annual villages community balloon festival you are in for a treat. Below you will find the schedule explaining a little bit about this fun family event, happening Friday and Saturday, February 3rd and 4th, at The Villages Polo Grounds!
THE VILLAGES, FL

