Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Pop After Hours’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Cash Pop After Hours” game were:

05

(five)

Related
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 07-09-10-11-15-24-27-28-34-44-45-48-51-52-54-56-58-66-69-70, BE: 9. (seven, nine, ten, eleven, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-four, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy; BE: nine)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OK Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (three, four, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four) (one, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two) Estimated jackpot: $34,470,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000. Pick 3. 8-9-7 (eight, nine, seven) Powerball. 02-18-23-27-47, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 4. (two, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of stops about four minutes later with Buffalo buzzing in the Wild’s end. “You saw this morning that we’re out of the playoffs, right? Not fun to see. A good win tonight and a good two points,” Fleury said. “At least now we’ve got seven days to see ourselves in the playoffs. Then when we get back, get back to business.”
BUFFALO, NY
South Dakota defeats St. Thomas 81-67

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 20 points in South Dakota’s 81-67 win over St. Thomas on Saturday night. Kamateros also had nine rebounds for the Coyotes (10-12, 5-5 Summit League). Damani Hayes and Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 13 points apiece. The Tommies (14-10, 5-6) were led in scoring by Parker Bjorklund, who finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Andrew Rohde added 24 points for St. Thomas. South Dakota plays Monday against Oral Roberts on the road, and St. Thomas visits Omaha on Thursday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, the station said. State Patrol officials said snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the crash. Most of southern Wisconsin remained under a winter weather advisory Friday afternoon with more snow expected Saturday.
BELOIT, WI
Tillis leads UC Irvine over Cal State Northridge 81-56

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Devin Tillis had 18 points to propel UC Irvine to an 81-56 victory over Cal State Northridge on Saturday night. Tillis shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc, for the Anteaters (14-7, 7-2 Big West Conference). Dawson Baker added 12 points and Andre Henry scored 11. The Matadors (4-18, 1-10) were led by Atin Wright with 19 points. Cam Slaymaker added 12 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had eight points and three steals. UC Irvine plays Thursday against UC San Diego on the road, while Cal State Northridge hosts UC Santa Barbara on Saturday.
IRVINE, CA
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
