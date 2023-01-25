Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Pop After Hours’ game

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of stops about four minutes later with Buffalo buzzing in the Wild’s end. “You saw this morning that we’re out of the playoffs, right? Not fun to see. A good win tonight and a good two points,” Fleury said. “At least now we’ve got seven days to see ourselves in the playoffs. Then when we get back, get back to business.”

