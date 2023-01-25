Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Meta and Amazon Earnings: Time to Buy these Beaten-Down Tech Stocks?
META - Free Report) and Amazon (. AMZN - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming earnings results to see if investors might want to finally buy these beaten-down tech stocks. The Nasdaq climbed again through mid-afternoon trading on Friday, alongside the wider market as Wall Street continues to buy tech stocks. The market faced a big test mid-week and the bulls won out, for now, helping push the S&P 500 back above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and the 4000 level.
Zacks.com
3 Packaging Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges
The Zacks Containers – Paper and Packaging industry is currently facing the impact of the ongoing supply-chain disruptions and rising costs. Lower consumer spending amid an inflationary backdrop has lately decelerated demand. Nevertheless, the industry’s demand will be supported by the rising e-commerce activities and solid demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging options due to increasing environmental concerns. Pricing actions implemented by the industry players will help them counter the impact of high costs.
Zacks.com
Buy this Soaring Tech Stock Up 100% in the Last Year for More Upside?
SMCI - Free Report) ) soared 98% over the last year to crush the tumbling tech sector. The server and storage solutions provider posted stellar growth during its FY22 and it recently upped its guidance for Q2 FY23 which it is set to report on January 31. Super Micro Computer...
Zacks.com
United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings Lag, 2023 View Solid, Stock Up
URI - Free Report) shares gained 4.39% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 25, following fourth-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis on the back of sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business.
Zacks.com
Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy 5 Stocks With Rising P/E
LYV - Free Report) , Fastenal (. The concept is that as earnings rise, so should the price of the stock. As forecasts for expected earnings come in higher, strong demand for the stock should continue to push up its prices. After all, astock's P/E gives an indication of how much investors are ready to shell out per dollar of earnings.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)?
IYK - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
Intel (INTC) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates on Lower Revenues
INTC - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, missing the bottom line and the top line estimates. Both revenues and earnings declined year over year owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment, uncertain business conditions and softening demand trends. Quarter Details. The company reported a GAAP net loss of $664...
Zacks.com
Should Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
VONV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $6.60 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Is First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX ETF (FYX) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FYX - Free Report) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Investors...
Zacks.com
Are Artificial Intelligence ETFs Hot Bets Now?
IRBO - Free Report) has gained 17.4% past month, breezing past the S&P 500’s return of 4.5% and the Nasdaq-100 ETF QQQ’s 9.7% gains. Robots and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly gaining precedence in our daily life. First, the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend made it more important as we have become more dependent on the technology. Now, the growing accessibility and falling costs are also making the space more demanding and lucrative.
Zacks.com
3 Top Rated Short-Term Government Bonds for Steady Growth
Mutual funds investing in debt securities are among the most secure investment options, which provide regular income while protecting the capital invested. Funds that are part of this category bring a great deal of stability to ones portfolio with a large proportion of equity, while providing dividends more frequently than individual bonds.
Zacks.com
Is a Beat on the Cards for Novo Nordisk (NVO) in Q4 Earnings?
NVO - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1 . The company’s earnings surprise history has been good so far, with its earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missing in the remaining one, the average beat being 3.09%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk delivered an earnings beat of 2.38%.
Zacks.com
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for K12 (LRN): Time to Buy?
LRN - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst...
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock
ET - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this energy-related services...
Zacks.com
Eastman Chemical's (EMN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat
EMN - Free Report) reported earnings of a penny per share in the fourth quarter of 2022, reflecting a decline of 99.6% from the year-ago quarter's $2.81. EMN posted adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, down 50.8% from the year-ago quarter figure of $1.81. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26.
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy United Rentals (URI) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com
U.S. Bancorp (USB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest...
Zacks.com
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
Zacks.com
Why Paccar (PCAR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
PCAR - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Comments / 0