thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
North Platte Telegraph
AP source: Tagovailoa to miss Pro Bowl, still in protocol
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and will not participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision has not been...
North Platte Telegraph
2023 NFL mock draft (Version 2.0)
——— — 1. Indianapolis Colts (projected trade via Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama. It seems likely the Bears will look to trade out of the first pick, but who will make the jump? After striking out with veteran quarterbacks in recent seasons, the Colts make the move to acquire a young star in Young, who’s played at a consistently high level despite his listed 6-foot, 194-pound frame.
North Platte Telegraph
Joe Manniello's NFL championship round playoff picks
Before the playoffs started, my Super Bowl prediction was Cincinnati-Philadelphia. The best four teams are still standing, and here’s why I still believe a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona is in the cards for the Bengals and Eagles. NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. SAN FRANCISCO AT PHILADELPHIA. TV: Fox,...
North Platte Telegraph
Chatelain: What do Zac Taylor and Ed Foley have in common? Authenticity
The watering hole door opened a couple minutes after midnight. Technically Monday morning in Cincinnati. Zac Taylor, still dressed in a suit (no tie), engaged the cheers and immediately began dispersing high fives with his right hand. His left hand? Well, that held his precious gift, the symbol of the Cincinnati Bengals’ extraordinary rise and the hottest new tradition in sports.
