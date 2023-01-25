Read full article on original website
Related
Caldwell School Board cancels public hearing
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell School District Trustees have canceled a public hearing that was scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 citing safety concerns. "The Trustees will be working with the Caldwell Police Department to create a plan to ensure the safety of participants at all future meetings because the safety of our students, parents, patrons, and staff is of utmost importance," Jessica Watts, the director of communications at Caldwell School District wrote in an email.
'Idaho Launch' student grant program proposed in House committee
BOISE, Idaho — Two weeks after Governor Little's State of the State address, we are getting a first look at one of the biggest ideas from his address: the Idaho launch Program. It is an idea to send eligible Idaho high school students $8,500 to pursue in-demand careers after high school or to put towards getting a GED.
Idaho State Board of Education releases annual higher education report
BOISE, Idaho — More out-of-state students are eyeing Idaho as a possible place to enroll in college, according to a new report from the Idaho State Board of Education. Every year, the state board releases a fact book with data on higher education. It includes statistics about enrollment trends, graduation rates and budget information.
‘Brown Pride’ rally held at Caldwell High School
CALDWELL, Idaho — Students at Caldwell High School chanted, “B-P..Brown Pride!” after a "Brown Pride" hoodie was the center of controversy at Caldwell High School Tuesday morning. Senior Brenda Hernandez said her teacher pulled her out of class for wearing the hoodie to school. "I was told...
Section of Boise Greenbelt closing Monday for lighting project
BOISE, Idaho — A popular stretch of the Boise River Greenbelt is closing Monday, Jan. 23, as construction begins on Boise Parks and Recreation's lighting project. Parks and rec plans to add pedestrian lighting from the Old Timer's Shelter in Ann Morrison Park to the 9th Street pedestrian bridge, on the south side of the greenbelt.
One Idaho House committee will prioritize 'voters' over kids for testimony
BOISE, Idaho — The Judiciary, Rules and Administration House Committee will not accept testimony from minors, committee chairman Rep. Bruce Skaug announced in Tuesday's committee meeting. "It's my job as committee chair is to maintain decorum and get everyone heard in committee. I have to give preference to the...
You asked: How was Scott Yenor able to speak at Eagle High School?
EAGLE, Idaho — Editor's note -- KTVB is continuing to follow up with students and parents regarding this story. Check back for updates. Students from Eagle High School pushed back at guest speaker Boise State Professor Scott Yenor during their Thursday school lunch hour for talking about "the effect that feminism has had on our society."
Eagle’s Planning, Zoning Commission considers Avimor annexation proposal
EAGLE, Idaho — The City of Eagle might get a lot bigger – it all depends on whether the city decides to annex Avimor and expand city limits to include 18,000 acres of the development. During Tuesday's Planning and Zoning meeting, Avimor's lawyer shared their annexation proposal. It...
Rep. Skaug, Idaho House committee will allow youth testimony with parent permission
BOISE, Idaho — After receiving several calls, some of them "vile, profane and insulting," Judiciary, Rules and Administration House Committee Chairman Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) announced Friday minors will be allowed to testify in his committee. "The biggest news in the newspaper lately has been this committee on one...
Caldwell students hope for change, following graffiti incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Some community members believe Caldwell School District's dress code policy is too broad and disproportionately singles out Hispanic students. "All I'm asking for is equality," small business owner Sonny Ligas said. "It's not equal, and it needs to be equal." Ligas coordinated a meeting on Monday...
Idaho Freedom Caucus releases draft 'school choice' legislation
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Freedom Caucus - consisting of 12 conservative Idaho lawmakers - released their proposal of draft legislation to outline a school choice program in the state of Idaho. The draft proposes the establishment of a "freedom in educations savings accounts" (FESA). The Idaho State Legislature...
Idaho lawmakers ask BSU president about inclusion staff, fee increase
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Boise State University President Marlene Tromp faced questioning about the university’s fees, staff positions related to “inclusion and belonging,” and payments to speakers during her presentation to state budget writers Tuesday. In many cases, Tromp did not have the information lawmakers were looking for.
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 0