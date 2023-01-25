Saturday is a cold, gray day. The next round of wintery weather arrives Saturday evening, lasting into Sunday morning. A significant change in the forecast track of the low put Michiana in a more likely area for wintry mix and less snowfall. The higher snow totals are trending northward. A slushy inch in possible by Sunday morning, beware of icy roads, as temperatures fall through Sunday. Next week is cold, Tuesday is not the coldest day, with single digit lows. The weather pattern, however, looks quiet, without much snow.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO