Gary, IN

abc57.com

Another round of wintry weather, Saturday night

Saturday is a cold, gray day. The next round of wintery weather arrives Saturday evening, lasting into Sunday morning. A significant change in the forecast track of the low put Michiana in a more likely area for wintry mix and less snowfall. The higher snow totals are trending northward. A slushy inch in possible by Sunday morning, beware of icy roads, as temperatures fall through Sunday. Next week is cold, Tuesday is not the coldest day, with single digit lows. The weather pattern, however, looks quiet, without much snow.
MICHIANA, MI
WGN News

The city’s “Big Snow” of ’67 and the calm before the storm

GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, It’s turned colder now, but with all of our recent mild weather, wasn’t it reminiscent of the city’s “Big Snow”, the calm before the storm? Thanks, Aaron Szanyi Dear Aaron, In many ways, it was. The winter of 1966-67 was rather unremarkable through January 25th. […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

With More Snow in the Forecast, Here's How Many Inches Chicago Could See and When

January in Chicago is finally living up to its hype, with a cold and snowy weekend on the way, beginning with a period of "wind whipped snow" late Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, a "period of wind whipped snow" is expected to develop later Friday morning, with a "burst" of heavy snow possible between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the NBC 5 Storm Team adds.
CHICAGO, IL
abc57.com

Another round of snow, breezy Friday

Lake effect snow wrap-up in the early morning of Friday, roads could be a little slick or snow covered, especially in Northern Berrien and Cass counties. Temperatures will be cold to start the day, in the teens. An approaching clipper system with turn the wind to the southwest, becoming breezy, and temperatures warm back above freezing. The clipper brings a quick punch of slushy snow Friday afternoon, another one to two inches possible.
CASS COUNTY, IN
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Lake, McHenry Counties

A winter storm warning is now in effect for Lake and McHenry counties until 3 a.m. Sunday, as confidence as increased that snow totals may approach six inches. Additionally, snow may fall at a rate of one inch per hour in the counties under a warning. Boone and Winnebago counties have also now been placed under a winter storm warning.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears

(The Center Square) – With colder temperatures on the horizon next week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis. According to Bird Watching HQ, there are various types of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash

A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
RHINELANDER, WI
22 WSBT

Update: U.S. 12 reopens following deadly crash

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a semi and a black Ford SUV. The crash occurred on U.S. 12 between Bakertown Road and Red Bud Trail near Buchanan. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirms that an eastbound...
BUCHANAN, MI
1490wosh.com

Illinois couple arrested in Wisconsin after traffic stop reveals $250k worth of cocaine

FULTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple from Illinois was taken into custody after deputies found over $250,000 worth of cocaine during a traffic stop in southern Wisconsin. According to a media release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, around 6:00 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-39/90 near WIS 59 in the Township of Fulton.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man hit 2 Iowa State Police cars, injured trooper, police say

A 22-year-old Geneva, Ill., driver faces multiple felony charges after Iowa State Police allege he intentionally struck two Iowa State Patrol cars early Friday. Joseph Henry-Trzynka faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and assault on persons in certain occupations; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled substance – marijuana, first offense, and interference […]
GENEVA, IL

