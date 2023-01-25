Magda Linette vs Aryna Sabalenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final

Read full article on original website
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic how to watch, live score, updates, highlights for Australian Open final
The Australian Open 2023 men's final is set for Sunday, with third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and fourth seed Novak Djokovic battling it out at Rod Laver Arena for the crown from 7.30pm. Djokovic comes into his 10th Melbourne Park final in hope that he can keep his perfect record, while...
Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open final
Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka - two of the biggest servers in the game - will square off in the Australian Open final on Sunday night at Rod Laver Arena. Having dropped only one set between each other all tournament, the two combatants promise to put on a brutal decider full of power-hitting and huge aces.
When are Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler playing in the Australian Open men's doubles final?
Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will take to the court at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night for the doubles final against Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski. The local wildcard pairing, who had never played together prior to the tournament, will be desperately hoping to emulate the achievement of fellow Aussie stars, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who triumphed at last year’s Open.
Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul result, highlights as the Serbian goes for a record 10th Australian Open trophy
Novak Djokovic has set up an Australian Open final date with third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas after powering through America's Tommy Paul 7-5 6-1 6-2 on Friday night. The Serbian was his clinical, dominant self, putting any injury doubts to bed as he vies for a record-breaking 10th Australian Open trophy.
Novak Djokovic towel meltdown: Crowd boos as Serbian recovers to win first set in Australian Open semi-final
A mid-set meltdown from Novak Djokovic has not stopped the world No.4 from winning the first set 7-5 in the semi-final against Tommy Paul as boos rang out from the Australian Open crowd at Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic was cruising at 5-1 up in the first set against the US...
What channel is Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde on tonight? How to watch 2023 boxing title fight
In 2019, Anthony Yarde unsuccessfully challenged for light-heavyweight gold when he lost to Sergey Kovalev. Now, he will get a chance to redeem himself when he faces WBC, IBF, and WBO champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28. The fight for three world titles will be inside Wembley Arena, in Yarde’s...
What channel is WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on tonight? How to watch, buy wrestling PPV
With a new year comes a fresh start. For those in WWE, it means preparing for the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania. Before that, they must prove they have what it takes to main event “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”. A yearly tradition since 1988, the Royal...
What channel is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid? How to watch Copa del Rey quarterfinal on TV
Real Madrid will face their intra-city rivals Atletico Madrid in a Copa del Rey quarterfinal match that will determine which team advances to the semifinals of the competition. The Madrid derby matchups are always high-strung affairs, but the tension spiked in the lead-up with Atletico supporters once again targeting Real's...
Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FA Cup match
The 2022/23 Premier League title race promises to be one of the most exciting in years as defending champions Manchester City chase down Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's Young Guns have stormed out in front at the top of the table, leaving Pep Guardiola and City playing catch up, ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Is history on Anthony Yarde's side? British boxing star looking to make home advantage count against feared champ Artur Beterbiev
If British light-heavyweight star Anthony Yarde wants to become a world champion, he’s going to have to earn it. The 31-year-old Londoner has been largely written off in his bid to dethrone unified light-heavyweight king Artur Beterbiev at the Wembley Arena in London on January 28. Yarde (23-2, 22...
Where Artur Beterbiev's perfect KO rate & record places him among boxing's best punchers in 2023
On Saturday night, at the Wembley Arena in London, Artur Beterbiev will defend his unified light heavyweight championship against British challenger Anthony Yarde. It is a battle of ferocious punchers that almost no one expects to go the 12-round distance. The attribute of punching power is always welcome in professional...
FA Cup fifth round draw in full: Fixtures, dates, kickoff times and more
The FA Cup Fifth Round brings 16 teams closer to the final at Wembley Stadium on June 3 with Premier League and EFL sides doing battle. Defending champions Liverpool face a major test to to reach round five as they prepare for a weekend trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, with Manchester City downing Arsenal in the other all-Premier League meeting.
