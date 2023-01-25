ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

A salacious murder trial is underway in South Carolina

A murder trial in South Carolina is now underway. A fourth-generation prosecutor is accused of killing his wife and son. The story of Alec (ph) Murdaugh inspired numerous documentaries and podcasts. Here's South Carolina Public Radio's Victoria Hansen. VICTORIA HANSEN, BYLINE: Alec (ph) Murdaugh called 911 breathless and sobbing, saying...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Examining TikTok bans by North Carolina, other states

Earlier this month, North Carolina joined several other states in banning the use of the social media app TikTok on state government phones and other devices. Governor Roy Cooper said it is a cybersecurity issue. TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Over the last several years, it has...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
