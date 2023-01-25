Read full article on original website
Authorities don't know who is shooting free-roaming horses in the Utah desert
In a remote patch of rangeland bordering the Navajo Nation in Utah, hundreds of horses roam wild. But lately, some of them have been found dead, apparently from gunshot wounds. Justin Higginbottom reports. JUSTIN HIGGINBOTTOM, BYLINE: You can see far in this corner of southeastern Utah, across shrubby red desert...
25 people in Florida are charged with a scheme to get fake nursing diplomas
MIAMI — Federal authorities in Florida have charged 25 people with participating in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal shortcut for aspiring nurses to get licensed and find employment. Recently unsealed federal grand jury indictments allege the defendants took part in a scam that sold more than...
A salacious murder trial is underway in South Carolina
A murder trial in South Carolina is now underway. A fourth-generation prosecutor is accused of killing his wife and son. The story of Alec (ph) Murdaugh inspired numerous documentaries and podcasts. Here's South Carolina Public Radio's Victoria Hansen. VICTORIA HANSEN, BYLINE: Alec (ph) Murdaugh called 911 breathless and sobbing, saying...
The winter storms in California will boost water allocations for the state's cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday. The Department...
Rescue crews start a new search for actor Julian Sands after recovering another hiker
Police say they're changing their tactics in a search for actor Julian Sands, who went missing 13 days ago in Southern California's San Gabriel Mountains. Sands, the 65-year-old star of several Oscar-nominated films including A Room with a View, disappeared on Jan. 13 while hiking around snow-covered Mt. Baldy. Search...
Examining TikTok bans by North Carolina, other states
Earlier this month, North Carolina joined several other states in banning the use of the social media app TikTok on state government phones and other devices. Governor Roy Cooper said it is a cybersecurity issue. TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Over the last several years, it has...
Union County board reverses vote to defy NC school calendar law
The Union County school board backed down Friday from its decision to defy North Carolina’s school calendar law, with most members maintaining a defiant tone but saying a lawsuit filed by parents left them no choice. Todd Price was among six members who voted to rescind the decision to...
With an eye on working families, Democrats launch the Congressional Dads Caucus
California Rep. Jimmy Gomez gained national attention as the House endured 15 votes to elect a speaker earlier this month, but not for how he was voting. It was for wearing his baby in the chamber as rounds went on for multiple days. Gomez brought his infant son Hodge to...
