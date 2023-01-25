Read full article on original website
Pet of the Day: Diesel
For today’s Pet of the Day, we met Diesel. This calm boy loves to give hugs and rest his head on your shoulder. He does have a bit of food aggression tendencies from his previous life as a stray, but nothing that can’t be worked on! Diesel needs someone willing to help him be the best companion he can be. He already has so much love to give so come and adopt Diesel at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society!
Epicenter receives recognition as Eclipse Award Champion
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Bowling Green horse is being hailed a champion. Epicenter, born and raised at Westwind Farms in Bowling Green, has been named the Eclipse Award Champion for being an outstanding 3-year-old colt of 2022, according to Kentucky Downs. The now-retired Epicenter was campaigned by Ron...
Anna’s Greek Restaurant releases statement regarding Jan. 17 event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Anna’s Greek Restaurant has released the following public statement regarding an event held at the restaurant on Jan. 17:. “We would like to thank our community for your patience, while Anna’s Greek Restaurant analyzed the events that took place Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. We want to sincerely apologize for the atmosphere that was unintentionally created that led to the heightened emotions of individuals dining at Anna’s Greek Restaurant. We also want to extend our apologies to anyone else who has been emotionally or negatively affected by this controversial incident.
Throwback Thursday: ELPO Law celebrates 50 years
A Southern Kentucky law firm is celebrating 50 years in 2023. English, Lucas, Priest,. and Owlsley, also known as ELPO, announced earlier this month that 2023 is the five. decades celebration. With roots running deep into the Bowling Green area’s history,. we take a trip down memory lane for...
Pet of the Day: Harrison and Molly
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met a bonded pair of kitties! Harrison and Molly are the definition of opposites attracting with very different personalities. Harrison is a three year old, grey, long-haired sweetheart who loves to greet whoever he meets. Molly is ten months old and a short-haired timid girl. She seems to take her time warming up to people but is sure to be a perfect companion once she gets used to you. These two are bonded, which means they cannot be separated without emotional distress. You can adopt both of these sweet kitties today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
‘Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted’ fugitive apprehended in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A man listed as one of “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted” is now behind bars after being arrested in Bowling Green. The Metro Nashville Police Department says Jose Damaso-Hernandez, 26, has been wanted since August 2020 in connection to a deadly crash on Bell Road at Brookview Estates Drive. Authorities say the crash led to the death of a young couple from Centerville.
Beshear: New facility to create 141 full-time jobs in Simpson County
FRANKFORT, Ky. – A new LioChem e-Materials LLC facility will be located in Simpson County. Gov. Andy Beshear announced this morning the $104.4 million investment will create 141 jobs in the local area. A release by Beshear’s office further says the project, located at the Henderson Industrial Park in...
Sunrise Spotlight: WKU Prism Concert
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Jillian Mclellan and Nate Nash. They spoke to us about the upcoming WKU Prism Concert. The WKU Department of Music’s annual showcase spectacular is scheduled for Friday, January 27th in Van Meter Hall. Outstanding WKU ensembles that will be performing on the concert include the WKU Jazz Band, Steel Drum Band, the Wind Ensemble, University Singers, and more! You can buy tickets for this concert, here.
Never too old to TikTok! Arcadia Senior Living residents star in Miley Cyrus themed video
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- You’re never too old to try a viral TikTok trend. “Who’s the old ladies acting like they’re 25?” laughed Arcadia Senior Living Resident Ora Rampenthal. A group of Arcadia Senior Living residents made a TikTok to the popular song ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus....
Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky expands service to additional counties
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky has expanded service to Adair, Cumberland, Green and Todd counties. “We’re very excited to expand our services to those we serve in south central Kentucky,” DSSKY President Eric Leach said. “The counties previously had no access to any Down syndrome services, and it was an easy decision to add them and allow access to DSSKY and the Buddy House.”
Train Vs. Vehicle in Bowling Green
Traffic is moving once again after a train versus truck accident along Dishman lane in Bowling Green. In this video from the scene, you can see the front left end of this black truck smashed into the tire. Bowling Green Police say the crash happened around 9:15 AM this morning.
Is ‘tornado alley’ migrating toward Southeast?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The continued rise of tornado outbreaks in recent years has meteorologists seriously considering a shift in severe weather patterns. Just in the last week tornadoes have devastated parts of the Southeast including Georgia, Alabama, and most recently, Huston, Texas. WKU Meteorologist & Meteorology Professor Josh...
UPDATE: Man arrested in Glasgow after pipe bomb found in home
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department has released further details surrounding an arrest after the discovery of a homemade pipe bomb. Around 8 p.m. Thursday night, GPD, along with the Kentucky State Police and ATF, had responded to Redwood Street in Glasgow for a suspicious object inside of a home. The FBI also provided assistance.
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
Suspect still at large after burglary in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Local law enforcement is asking for your help to find a male suspect and vehicle. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they are working a burglary that happened on South Ford Avenue in Bowling Green. According to authorities, the vehicle appears to be a...
Sinkhole on Kentucky Transpark property causes road closure
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A sinkhole along Freeport Road caused the road to close, however, road crews working to repair the hole say that it has existed for some time, and is only being repaired due to Envision’s acquisition of the land. Envision AESC is the largest of...
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
Man arrested in robbery at Warren County gas station
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – A man and a juvenile male have been arrested after police say a robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station in Smiths Grove. Police say upon arrival, they determined a robbery had just occurred. Franks found a suspect identified as Ryan Mason, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee behind the gas station and detained him, police say.
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road has been reopened on Dishman Lane after Bowling Green Police responded to a train vs. truck collision. The incident happened around 9 a.m. BGPD tells WBKO News there are no reported injuries, no train derailment, and no hazmat.
Crews called to fatal crash in Ohio County
Crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Ohio County, Kentucky. Officials with the Fordsville Fire Department said around 7 a.m. Thursday that crews had responded to the scene of a fatal wreck. Few details were initially released in the incident, such as a precise location, how...
