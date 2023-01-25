Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Notebook: Remembering the Ten, Cisse Update and Prepping for Ole Miss
STILLWATER — The Cowboys get a reprieve from the toughest league in America for the final rendition of the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Oklahoma State hosts Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. OSU coach Mike Boynton met with reporters Thursday to discuss the upcoming weekend. Here are three things that stood out.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Lands Commitment From In-State Running Back Rodney Fields
Oklahoma State’s coaching staff was rewarded in a big way on Friday with its early evaluation on talent by landing a big-time commitment from in-state running back prospect Rodney Fields. Fields is a 2024 recruit from Southeast High School in Oklahoma City whose only reported offer was the Cowboys following a visit to Stillwater earlier in the week.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Utah Running Back Sesi Vailahi Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys’ staff worked swiftly to nab a running back out of Utah the week before Signing Day. Sesi Vailahi, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound back out of West High School in Salt Lake City, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State on Friday. The Cowboys offered Vailahi on Tuesday. A three-star...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Baseball: Cowboys Picked Second in Big 12 Preseason Poll, Have Four Selected on Preseason Team
1. TCU (5) – 61 — 2. Oklahoma State (4) – 59 3. Texas Tech – 48 — 4. Texas – 43 9. Baylor – 14 — The Cowboys also had four players selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, including the league’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year. Long Beach State transfer Juaron Watts-Brown takes that honor along with being the conference’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Boynton, Players Preview Ole Miss
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State basketball team hosts Ole Miss as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge at 7 p.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. After the Cowboys’ Thursday practice, Mike Boynton, Avery Anderson and Bryce Thompson met with reporters to discuss the matchup.
