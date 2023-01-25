ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Clovis knocks off Clovis West in girls basketball. Two freshmen helped make it happen

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tF58k_0kQLXr5400

Clovis High girls basketball coach Cooper Steele can finally breathe.

And with good reason.

Cougars freshman Sadie Sin hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give The Bee’s No. 2 ranked Clovis a 52-51 victory over top-ranked Clovis West, snapping the Golden Eagles’ 33-game winning streak in the Tri-River Athletic Conference.

How huge was this win for the Cougars? The Golden Eagles came into the game ranked No. 12 in the nation by MaxPreps .

“I’ve never been in an atmosphere like that. I can tell you that,” Steele said.

And what did Steele tell his team afterward?

“I said two words: ‘Thank you.’ I can never, ever, forget that game. I just told them thank you for everything they put in to get us here, but we knew if we did our job we’ll be right there at the end. It wasn’t a fluke. We believed we could be there, and we did our job for 32 minutes.”

It was wild toward the end.

Freshman Yazmin Aguilera hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining to give Clovis a 51-50 lead.

Clovis West tied the game at 51 when Riley Wall made 1 of 2 free throws with 10.1 seconds remaining.

Sin was fouled and made a free throw to seal the win for Clovis.

“It was wild,” Steele said. “We’ve been in packed gyms, but every single person was engaged and loud. I had a couple friends there and they were like, ‘Dude, I have a headache. Like that was nuts.’ I think every single person in that gym was screaming on both ends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwdaE_0kQLXr5400
Alyssa Kem goes up for a shot for Clovis High. The Cougars defeated Clovis West 52-51 in a Tri-RIver Athletic Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Dani Raiskup/Contributing photo

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Karraker wins first game as FCC head baseball coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new era at Fresno City College began on Friday night. The Rams hosted Cerro Coso in their first game of the 2023 baseball season, which was also their first game with Mitch Karraker as head coach. They won, 6-0, giving Karraker a win in his debut. “Of course first game […]
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs host San Jose State for Senior Day

Jan. 28, 2023 • 12 P.M. PT • Aquatics Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateSWIM) Fresno State hosts San Jose State for Senior Day on Saturday at the Aquatics Center. The 'Dogs will honor their seven seniors, Silvia Alessio, Athena Clayson, Maya Gulvady,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Anime Gaming Expo is in Fresno next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s fairgrounds will be hosting the 2023 Anime Gaming Expo at the start of February. The event will take place on Feb. 4 and 5 at the Fresno Fairgrounds, from 9:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. During these two days, anime lovers and enthusiasts will enjoy products from more than 150 vendors […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD Chief condemns actions of former Memphis officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death. In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community. Chief Balderama […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

RBD is coming to Fresno: this is when tickets go on sale

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – RBD announced a concert tour in the United States and Latin America for 2023 – almost 20 years after the band became popular thanks to their TV show Rebelde. Fresno is one of the cities the Rebelde band will visit. Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christian Chavez, and Christopher von Uckermann […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
16K+
Followers
312
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy