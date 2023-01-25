Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Collinsville sweeps Gaylesville in Friday basketball action
COLLINSVILLE – Colton Wills and Keaton DeBoard both delivered 17 points to help the Collinsville Panthers earn a 68-54 victory over visiting Gaylesville on Friday. Wills sank three 3-pointers for the Panthers. He also grabbed 12 rebounds. Gavin Lang rang for 14 points, including four treys, to go along with five rebounds. Eli Griggs delivered eight points. Mason McAteer and Shaun Stewart both finished with five points. Stewart also had five boards.
weisradio.com
Piedmont’s Odam posts 3,000th career point in overtime win at White Plains
WHITE PLAINS – Piedmont’s Alex Odam scored 41 points from everywhere on the floor to become the 14th player in Alabama high school history to score 3,000 career points, but it took a layup from under the basket at the overtime buzzer to make the night even more memorable.
weisradio.com
Spring Garden boys win defensive battle with Cedar Bluff, earn right to host area tournament
SPRING GARDEN – Spring Garden boys basketball coach Levi Hatcher felt like the Panthers didn’t have the fire last week in the Cherokee County Tournament. That led the Panthers to have what he called a “fiery, physical practice on Monday and Tuesday, to the point where guys were getting a little upset with each other.”
weisradio.com
Piedmont boys win 3-point shootout with Sand Rock, 99-90
PIEDMONT – The 3-pointers were flying between the Sand Rock Wildcats and Piedmont Bulldogs on Thursday night. Both teams sank 11 in the game, but when the dust settled, Piedmont managed to hold on for a 99-90 victory. Alex Odom led the Class 3A, No. 6 Bulldogs (18-4) with...
weisradio.com
Spring Garden girls remain atop latest ASWA Class 1A basketball rankings
Coming off their fourth consecutive Cherokee County Tournament championship, the Spring Garden Lady Panthers (25-0) continue to be the top-ranked team in Class 1A in the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association basketball poll. The latest rankings were released early Thursday morning. Three other area girls teams are among those nominated...
weisradio.com
Gadsden State Releases Fall Honors List
Gadsden, Ala. — The Fall Semester 2022 President’s List at Gadsden State Community College was released by President Kathy Murphy. Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 (with all A’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the President’s List. They are:
tdalabamamag.com
ACC, SEC schools standing out to Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is well on his way to making a name for himself as his offer list continues to grow. Kirkpatrick attends Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Alabama. He holds 10 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. The 2024 recruit said he feels the...
Mason’s BBQ Coming Soon to Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.
Fresh Meet ALABAMA Coming to Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Sunday, January 29th from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm the 801 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201 is the place to be for the Fresh Meet ALABAMA event hosted by Fresh Meet Events and Elite Tuner.
weisradio.com
Gadsden State to Observe Black History Month
Gadsden, Ala. — Gadsden State Community College is hosting events during the month of February in recognition of Black History Month. The celebration will begin on Feb. 1 with a Lunch and Learn, a special on-campus meal and a presentation by Leavie D. King III, a speaker, trainer and coach from Mobile. King is founder and CEO of COACHEDUP, established in 2003 as an avenue to fulfill his passion as an entrepreneur, speaker and coach enabling others to achieve professional and personal empowerment.
Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden DEI Director aids Selma disaster relief
Photo: City of Gadsden Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Ruth Moffatt was recognized by Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford and City Council members for her assistance in disaster relief following the tornadoes in Selma. Pictured, front row, from left: Moffatt, Ford. Pictured, back row, from left: District 1 Councilwoman Tonya Latham, District 2 Councilman Steve Smith, District 3 Councilman Larry Avery, Council President and District 4 Councilman Kent Back, District 5 Councilman Jason Wilson, District 6 Councilwoman Dixie Minatra, District 7 Councilman Chris Robinson. (Courtesy of Michael Rodgers, City of Gadsden)
weisradio.com
Calhoun, Georgia Woman Killed in I-75 Crash
A Calhoun, Georgia woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50am a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318 in Gordon County and she lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound with her vehicle disabled facing a southwest direction.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, January 26th
William Blevins, age 60 of Leesburg – UPOCS and UPODP;. Matthew Lipham, 48 of Cedar Bluff – Attempting to Elude, VPL, UPOM 2nd, UPODP and FTA/Driving Suspended and FTA/Open Container;. Savannah Miller, 31 of Attalla – AWOL/Community Corrections (x2);. Christina Fillmore, 40 of Daphne – FTA/UPOCS;
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, January 28th
Denisha Sluss. 41 of Collinsville – Carrying a Pistol without a Permit;. Caryeon Sprayberry, 37 of Leesburg – Tampering with Evidence;. Candace Pollard, 37 of Gadsden – UPOCS and UPODP. and. Jonathan Culver, 39of Centre – UPOCS and UPODP. Arrests are based on probable cause, and...
Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death
If you're interested in donating, contact the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home.
sylacauganews.com
Arrest made in recent Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. – The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made an arrest regarding the shooting that took place near Coosa County Rd. 52 earlier this month. 21-year old Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, of Alexander City, has been arrested and charged with murder of Robin Durell Braswell by the CCSO.
weisradio.com
Clearview Worship Center Food Box Giveaway Set for Saturday (January 28th)
Clearview Worship Center will host their monthly food box give-a-way this Saturday JANUARY 28TH FROM 9:00AM UNTIL GONE AT 901 CEDAR BLUFF HWY CENTRE AL. They will be giving-a-way 25 pound boxes of assorted non-perishable foods, assorted frozen meat (chicken, veal, beef, pork), assorted breads and pastry, and frozen KFC chicken. (ALL WHILE SUPPLIES LAST).
weisradio.com
Inmate Who Ran from Etowah County Work Crew Quickly Apprehended
Authorities apprehended an inmate who fled from an Etowah County Sheriff’s Office work crew, in under a half-hour. The inmate ran from the crew as work was being done earlier this week on Alabama Highway 77. A perimeter around the area – made up of Etowah County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Attalla and Gadsden Police – was quickly set up. K-9 Tedi was brought in and started a track.
weisradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotion
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is asking everyone to congratulate Jonah Smith – on his recent promotion to Corporal on B-Shift Patrol!
