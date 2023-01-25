LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready or not, here it comes. I-15 is now closed in both directions between Flamingo and Russell — with no access North or Southbound. “We’re building it taller, longer, wider, and longer. It needs to be taller, it no longer meets federal height requirements, and gets hit frequently. It also needs to be wider, so we're adding additional lanes for a bigger capacity," said Justin Hopkin, Nevada Department of Transportation.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO