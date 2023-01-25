ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Circus Circus Las Vegas strikes partnership with Choice Hotels

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas and Choice Hotels International announced a partnership that will allow people to book rooms through Choice's websites and earn loyalty points. The two companies said Friday that Circus Circus rooms will join the Ascend Hotel Collection and guests can earn and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

High Roller releases lighting color schedule for February

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The LINQ Promenade has announced its seasonal lightning schedule, which will display various light shows in observance of important days. High Roller will showcase red, yellow, and green lighting for Black History Month. Saturday, Feb. 4. High Roller will showcase red for American Heart Month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Rampart Casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese New Year is officially here, and for our locals, here’s how you can get in on all the action to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit!. Here to talk about it is Sam Garritano from Rampart Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hotel operators sued for alleged scheme to inflate room rates

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lawsuit is claiming several gaming and hospitality companies are artificially raising the price of hotel rooms in Las Vegas. The class-action lawsuit accuses Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Treasure Island, and Wynn Las Vegas of conspiring to raise the price of Las Vegas Strip hotel rooms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City Of Las Vegas to host multiple events during Black History Month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Black History Month starts February 1st, and the City of Las Vegas is getting the community together with several events happening throughout the month. City of Las Vegas facilities will be closed on Febuary 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. A Night of Expressions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Hang out at family-friendly game store Shall We Play?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a family-friendly store that's been around for almost a decade, providing everything from board game rentals to tournaments. Now, Shall We Play? has added live music, making it the ultimate place to hang out. Owner Derrick Taylor stopped by to talk more about the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TONIGHT: Full closure of I-15 near Las Vegas Strip begins for 'Dropicana'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" is going to ramp up Friday night. Interstate 15 will be fully closed near the Las Vegas Strip starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The closure will be in place between Russell and Flamingo roads and will last through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ferraro’s Ristorante to host wine tasting, learn event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass to kick off a tasty night at one of the valley's longtime family-owned restaurants. Ferraro’s Ristorante is hosting its upcoming Taste & Learn on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. The monthly wine-tasting and education event will showcase the finest wines...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ask the Experts: Impact from dropping interest rates

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market is ever-changing, so we're asking the experts the tough questions to keep people up to date. Alex Rivlin from The Rivlin Group joined us to talk about how dropping interest rates could affect prospective buyers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Starbucks workers at second Las Vegas location file to unionize

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Starbucks workers at a northwest valley location have filed to unionize, the second freestanding location in Las Vegas seeking to organize in recent months. The store at Tenaya Way and Azure Drive filed with the National Labor Relations Board to join Starbucks Workers United. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
OAKLAND, CA
news3lv.com

Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Dropicana' closures officially underway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready or not, here it comes. I-15 is now closed in both directions between Flamingo and Russell — with no access North or Southbound. “We’re building it taller, longer, wider, and longer. It needs to be taller, it no longer meets federal height requirements, and gets hit frequently. It also needs to be wider, so we're adding additional lanes for a bigger capacity," said Justin Hopkin, Nevada Department of Transportation.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Business booming at local food truck after influencer's TikTok review

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s no denying the power of social media. Southern Taste Seafood, a local food truck, is reaping the benefits of the platform after a chance meeting with a TikTok influencer. Gary Shanks owns the food truck. It's located near Flamingo and Bruce, next to Desert Springs Hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of North Las Vegas proposes Juneteenth as Nevada holiday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is offering its support to make Juneteenth a legal state holiday in Nevada. The city announced on Thursday that it's sponsoring State Assembly Bill 31 in this year's legislative session. While President Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official federal...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy