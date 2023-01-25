Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
Stations Casino announces opening day for new Wildfire Casino in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An opening date has been set for Stations Casino's new Wildlife Casino, set to open in downtown Las Vegas. The casino will open its doors to guests on Friday, February 10 at noon at 2700 Fremont Street, near Charleston Blvd. According to Station Casinos, crews...
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas strikes partnership with Choice Hotels
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas and Choice Hotels International announced a partnership that will allow people to book rooms through Choice's websites and earn loyalty points. The two companies said Friday that Circus Circus rooms will join the Ascend Hotel Collection and guests can earn and...
news3lv.com
High Roller releases lighting color schedule for February
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The LINQ Promenade has announced its seasonal lightning schedule, which will display various light shows in observance of important days. High Roller will showcase red, yellow, and green lighting for Black History Month. Saturday, Feb. 4. High Roller will showcase red for American Heart Month.
news3lv.com
Celebrate Chinese New Year at Rampart Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese New Year is officially here, and for our locals, here’s how you can get in on all the action to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit!. Here to talk about it is Sam Garritano from Rampart Casino.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hotel operators sued for alleged scheme to inflate room rates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lawsuit is claiming several gaming and hospitality companies are artificially raising the price of hotel rooms in Las Vegas. The class-action lawsuit accuses Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Treasure Island, and Wynn Las Vegas of conspiring to raise the price of Las Vegas Strip hotel rooms.
news3lv.com
City Of Las Vegas to host multiple events during Black History Month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Black History Month starts February 1st, and the City of Las Vegas is getting the community together with several events happening throughout the month. City of Las Vegas facilities will be closed on Febuary 20 in observance of Presidents’ Day. A Night of Expressions...
news3lv.com
Broken Yolk now serving breakfast specialties at two Las Vegas valley locations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts, rejoice!. The Broken Yolk Cafe just opened its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Senior marketing manager Nikki Sachman joined us to share a look at some of the delicious menu items you can find.
news3lv.com
Hang out at family-friendly game store Shall We Play?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a family-friendly store that's been around for almost a decade, providing everything from board game rentals to tournaments. Now, Shall We Play? has added live music, making it the ultimate place to hang out. Owner Derrick Taylor stopped by to talk more about the...
news3lv.com
TONIGHT: Full closure of I-15 near Las Vegas Strip begins for 'Dropicana'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Dropicana" is going to ramp up Friday night. Interstate 15 will be fully closed near the Las Vegas Strip starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The closure will be in place between Russell and Flamingo roads and will last through 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.
news3lv.com
Ferraro’s Ristorante to host wine tasting, learn event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab a glass to kick off a tasty night at one of the valley's longtime family-owned restaurants. Ferraro’s Ristorante is hosting its upcoming Taste & Learn on Saturday, February 18 at 5 p.m. The monthly wine-tasting and education event will showcase the finest wines...
news3lv.com
Ask the Experts: Impact from dropping interest rates
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The housing market is ever-changing, so we're asking the experts the tough questions to keep people up to date. Alex Rivlin from The Rivlin Group joined us to talk about how dropping interest rates could affect prospective buyers.
news3lv.com
Starbucks workers at second Las Vegas location file to unionize
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Starbucks workers at a northwest valley location have filed to unionize, the second freestanding location in Las Vegas seeking to organize in recent months. The store at Tenaya Way and Azure Drive filed with the National Labor Relations Board to join Starbucks Workers United. The...
news3lv.com
Gov. Lombardo addresses Oakland A's potential move
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Time is running out for the Athletics to get a deal done for a new stadium in Oakland. Negotiations between the team and the city of Oakland have been quiet for their proposed $12 billion waterfront stadium project. Las Vegas is still the leading contender...
news3lv.com
Fire breaks out at North Las Vegas home near Craig, 5th Street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Crews had to respond to a house fire that broke out in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning. Several firefighters were on the scene of a house near Craig Road and 5th Street. Smoke could be seen pouring out of a section of the...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas leaders react to deadly beating video of Tyre Nichols
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local civil rights organizations are speaking out and condemning the video of a Memphis man brutally beaten by police. The NAACP of Las Vegas along with the ACLU of Nevada are responding to the video that has captured the entire country’s attention. Video shows...
news3lv.com
Tyre Nichols case brings national attention to similar situation in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Memphis police are set to release the body cam videos from the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers on Friday. The department is warning all of us, that the video is heinous. Five police officers have been charged with murder.
news3lv.com
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures near Harmon Avenue, Dean Martin Drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in the south valley. On Saturday, at 12:14, officers responded to a crash near westbound Harmon Avenue at Dean Martin Drive involving three vehicles. According to police, one person was transported to a...
news3lv.com
'Dropicana' closures officially underway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ready or not, here it comes. I-15 is now closed in both directions between Flamingo and Russell — with no access North or Southbound. “We’re building it taller, longer, wider, and longer. It needs to be taller, it no longer meets federal height requirements, and gets hit frequently. It also needs to be wider, so we're adding additional lanes for a bigger capacity," said Justin Hopkin, Nevada Department of Transportation.
news3lv.com
Business booming at local food truck after influencer's TikTok review
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There’s no denying the power of social media. Southern Taste Seafood, a local food truck, is reaping the benefits of the platform after a chance meeting with a TikTok influencer. Gary Shanks owns the food truck. It's located near Flamingo and Bruce, next to Desert Springs Hospital.
news3lv.com
City of North Las Vegas proposes Juneteenth as Nevada holiday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is offering its support to make Juneteenth a legal state holiday in Nevada. The city announced on Thursday that it's sponsoring State Assembly Bill 31 in this year's legislative session. While President Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official federal...
Comments / 0