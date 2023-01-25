ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, PA

Dragons Rout Meadville for Third Straight Win

WARREN, Pa. – Warren jumped out to a big, early lead and never let up on its way to a 68-33 win over visiting Meadville on Saturday. The Dragons outscored the Bulldogs 21-8 in the first quarter and led 39-14 at the half. Warren generated nearly a third of its offense from the free throw line, going 21-25 from the charity stripe.
WARREN, PA
Warren Takes Fourth at State Competitive Spirit Championships

HERSHEY, Pa. – Warren’s Competitive Spirit squad turned in another stellar performance at the PIAA Competitive Spirit championships on Saturday. A year after finishing fifth, the Dragons moved up a spot to take fourth and missed a third-place finish by less than a point. Warren, competing in the...
WARREN, PA
Big Second Half Sends Youngsville Past Maplewood

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville outscored Maplewood 31-13 in the second half to earn 50-33 win. Blake Myers scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for Youngsville, while Nathan Lucks led the Eagles with 16 points and Koby Hendrickson added 12. Cole Doolittle had 10 points for...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
Watch Live: Oil City at Warren Boys’ Basketball

WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Oil City takes on Warren in a District 10 Region 6 boys’ hoops showdown. Andy Close is on the call. The game can be watched below or on any of our social media channels.
WARREN, PA
Lady Dragons Cruise Past Corry

WARREN, Pa. – Warren went on a 15-2 run in the second quarter on its way to a 41-11 win over Corry. The Dragons didn’t give up more than two points in each of the first three quarters. Alana Stuart scored 12 points, Sammie Ruhlman 10, and Gracie...
WARREN, PA
Dragons Fall at the Buzzer to Oil City

WARREN, Pa. – Warren led for nearly all of Friday’s Region 6 battle with Oil City, but the Oilers’ Cam VanWormer ultimately had the final say. VanWormer’s 30-footer from the left wing as time expired sent Oil City to a stunning 60-58 comeback win over Warren.
WARREN, PA
Morelli Steps Down as Warren Football Coach

WARREN, Pa. – After six seasons, Mark Morelli is stepping down as the head football coach at Warren Area High School. Morelli’s tenure at Warren included an overall record of 29-29, including 27-21 in the last five seasons after a 2-8 record in his first year in 2017.
WARREN, PA
Nordland Earns Dean’s List at Lock Haven

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Krysta Nordland, of Russell, has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. The Dean’s List honor at Lock Haven recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the fall 2022 semester.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Ski, Hike

TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will ski or hike the Economite Road area in Tidioute on Sunday. The hike/skill will be approximately four miles. The club will meet at Musante Street at 1:30 p.m. or at the Economite Road area at 2 p.m. Greg Burektt will the...
TIDIOUTE, PA
Minor injuries suspected in Jan. 26 rollover in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pleasantville woman’s vehicle rolled onto its roof during an accident in Oil Creek Township on Jan. 26. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the accident happened at about 6:14 p.m. on Church Run Road. The 19-year-old driver was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction. She went off the road to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Oil City Man Injured After Tree Falls on His SUV on Route 8

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a tree fell on top of his SUV while traveling along Route 8 on Wednesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Highway 8, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County

A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Fire Destroys Sheffield Home

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning fire destroyed a home in Sheffield on Friday, Jan. 27. Firefighters were called to the scene on Dunham Street at 4:38 a.m. and the house was “fully involved” when they arrived. All the occupants made it out safely, but one family pet, a cat, was killed.
SHEFFIELD, PA
Parents Arrested In Cattaraugus County Following Fatal Overdose Of Baby Boy

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — Parents of a two-year-old who died last year from a fentanyl overdose in Pennsylvania were arrested in Cattaraugus County this week. Two fugitives from justice, 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer of Bethlehem Pa. and 25-year-old Christian Brewster of Friendship, NY, were wanted on involuntary manslaughter charges by Bethlehem Pennsylvania Police, a suburb of Allentown, Pa.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Portion Of Greenwood Dr. Closed After Rt. 422 Accident

A portion of Greenwood Drive in Butler Township is closed due to an accident. The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of Route 422 and Greenwood Drive. Crews say a small generator trailer flipped over and leaked fuel. A local HAZMAT team was called to help with clean up.
BUTLER, PA

