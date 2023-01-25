Read full article on original website
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
silverscreenandroll.com
Reacts: What grade do the Lakers get for the Rui Hachimura trade?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. After waiting and waiting and waiting, the Lakers finally...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lonnie Walker IV may return vs. Celtics, will be on minutes restriction
Lonnie Walker IV has missed the last 14 games for the Lakers as he continues to deal with tendinitis in his left knee, but after being upgraded from “out” to “questionable” on the team’s last three injury reports, he might be able to make his return vs. the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers sweep season series vs. Spurs as Anthony Davis returns
It wasn’t an easy win, but in the fourth, the Lakers did just enough to come out victorious against the San Antonio Spurs and swept the season series, the first time the Lakers have done that since the 1997-98 season. And with a 113-104 victory on the night of Anthony Davis’ return and Rui Hachimura’s debut, the Lakers improved to 23-26 on the season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Celtics Preview: Decisions, decisions
On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers will be kicking off a five-game road trip in the most noteworthy of fashions against the Boston Celtics. As LeBron James continues to chase Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Sling TV will have several of the games he could break the record in available to view. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including TNT and ESPN. To sign up now, visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.
silverscreenandroll.com
Pacers extend Myles Turner for two more years, still theoretically trade eligible
Earlier this season, Myles Turner (in)famously made the case for the Lakers to trade for him on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast. But just a few months later and as part of the latest twist in their now year-long saga that goes all the way back to a TikTok model trying to recruit Turner to Los Angeles at least year’s NBA trade deadline, the oft-rumored Lakers target is extending with the Indiana Pacers.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
silverscreenandroll.com
Rumor Roundup: Latest on Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Gary Trent Jr.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been connected to DeMar DeRozan, Gary Trent Jr. and Zach LaVine in trade rumors before. But as the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline approaches, a few of the most reputable NBA insiders are once again linking those three to the purple and gold in various capacities.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘aren’t really concerned’ about lack of flexibility in free agency after trading for Rui Hachimura
For years and years, the Lakers prioritized cap space and flexibility heading into the offseason. The star-chasing ways of the front office led to the team turning down various trades that would have sacrificed that coveted cap space. The team seemed primed to repeat that decision again this offseason as...
