Florida State

denisesanger.com

Best Florida Beaches in April for Spring Break this year.

This article may contain affiliate links. Whenver you buy something through one of these links, I may earn a small commission without any cost to you. Thank you!. Enjoy a stop at one of Florida’s beautiful Beaches for Spring Break this year. Spring in Florida is one of my...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within)

Discover the Largest Forest in Florida (And What Lives Within) Three national forests, the Apalachicola, Osceola, and Ocala, span much of northern and central Florida. These forests produce 600 billion gallons of water and contain 510,000 acres of wetlands. You can also find 854 miles of rivers and streams within Florida’s national forests, as well as 36,000 acres of lakes and ponds.
Oscar

Fishing spots in Florida

Fishing in Florida is a popular pastime for both locals and tourists. The state's diverse range of waterways, including the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic Ocean, and thousands of freshwater lakes and rivers, make it a prime destination for anglers of all skill levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time fisherman, there's a spot in Florida that's perfect for you.
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
995qyk.com

These Are USA Today’s Top 10 New Restaurants In Florida

These are USA Today’s top 10 new restaurants in Florida! Luckily for us, there are a couple Tampa Bay spots on the list. Some other places mentioned are a quick drive away in Orlando, Naples, and Fort Myers. If you’re ever driving across the state or taking a staycation at a nearby Florida town, be sure to check out these places!
southdadenewsleader.com

Florida Bay Forever Auto Tag Giveaway

The Florida National Parks Association’s (FNPA) journey to make the Florida Bay Forever Auto Tag a reality has been long and challenging. The tag which features an image of a fisherman on Florida Bay by acclaimed local photographer Robert Chaplin, will raise money to support Everglades Nation Park programs focused on Florida Bay.
L. Cane

What are the Best "Southern Cooking" Restaurants in Florida?

Florida is known for many things - its beaches, its theme parks, its weather, and, in some circles, its cooking. Many southerners - and therefore many Floridians - have a very strong preference for what is called "southern cooking." Although this type of cooking encompasses many traditions and regions, some of its well-known dishes are fried green tomatoes, red rice, fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, okra, po' boys, peach cobbler, Brunswick stew, and shrimp and grits.
Laurens Travels

Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & Gardens

Listen, I get it: when you think of Florida, the first things that might come to mind are gorgeous beaches, natural springs, and theme parks. However, I'm here to tell you about some amazing sights in Florida that you may be missing out on: our stunning museums and gardens. Take a look at the following list of Florida museums and find one that fits your style.
a-z-animals.com

What Florida Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Florida is called the “Sunshine State” because it averages about 237 days of sunshine per year. That’s over 30 days more than the average 205 sunny days in the U.S. While most people with green thumbs would be thrilled at the prospect, Florida gardeners know that the abundant sunshine comes at the cost of other challenges. Consider the past and present conditions that all Florida gardeners need to know this spring as well as when you can start planting!
L. Cane

Florida Destinations Called "Underrated" in 2023 by a Travel Website

Florida is a popular destination for travelers. In fact, it is so popular that in the third quarter of 2022, 35.1 million people visited the sunshine state. As you might imagine, that type of tourism can leave some destinations crowded and saturated. And while some visitors don't mind waiting in lines for destinations that they'd really like to see, others would prefer to visit locations that fly under the radar so that they can experience quintessential Florida without the crowds.
Destin Log

COVID rising in one Florida region's sewage as cases fall statewide

Florida’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall from their early January peaks as sewage in some locales show viral loads climbing again. Hospitals statewide tended to 2,376 COVID-positive patients Friday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Department reported. That’s down from more than 2,900 during the first week of this month.
floridaing.com

Navigating the New Waters of Fishing Licenses in Florida

Are you ready to go fishing in Florida? If so, you need to make sure you have the proper licenses and permits. Fishing licenses in Florida are a requirement for anyone who wishes to fish recreationally on public waters. It’s exciting to know that each purchase of a Florida fishing...
floridaing.com

Cool Things to Do on the Gulf Coast of Florida

Are you looking for the ultimate vacation spot? Look no further than Florida’s Gulf Coast! With miles of pristine coastline and plenty of activities, there are so many cool things to do on the Gulf Coast of Florida. From beach hopping to parasailing and everything in between, you’re sure to have an unforgettable vacation.
