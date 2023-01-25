Read full article on original website
❤️Ayiti Sak Pas`e❤️
3d ago
Judy maybe if America would worry and be concerned about assisting their own instead of sending money 🤑💰 for wars and NASA space stations they could help all these children struggling to get pay for education which none 9f them will use in the future anyways
3
Creepin Jesus
3d ago
Howard is quite frankly and good school who in which was one of the first to get billions of funds from gov.....this money should be avay to students who file the paperwork to get help ..just saying
2
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy
A Virginia Library is paying Nikole Hannah-Jones more than $35,000 for a speech titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." The post Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy appeared first on NewsOne.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Public Schools holds community forum on Fentanyl
CLARKSBURG, Md. - Fentanyl overdoses among young people across the country are on the rise, and Montgomery County is no exception. So county school official hosted a community forum on Saturday to talk to parents about the deadly drug. The informational forum was held by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)...
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
Howard University hosts first-ever Pride Night game
WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are hosting their first-ever Pride Night game on Monday for their men's basketball game on Monday. For their game against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe South Carolina State University on Jan. 30, Howard is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign HBCU Programs Division and will have “Howard Pride” shirts available for fans in attendance.
NBC Philadelphia
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.
The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
fox5dc.com
MCPS to host community forum on Fentanyl at Clarksburg High School
Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting a community forum on Fentanyl Saturday morning at Clarksburg High School. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal has all the details on the upcoming meeting where officials plan to teach parents how to use Narcan.
fox5dc.com
Tyre Nichols video: DC protestors voice outrage near White House
WASHINGTON - The death of Tyre Nichols prompted protests all over the country Friday, including here in D.C., with many of them being peaceful. Crowds have cleared outside the White House and the peaceful rally that was there earlier has now dispersed. WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Demonstrators participate in...
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
WTOP
Tyre Nichols’ death spurs outrage and grief from federal, local state officials
The footage of five Memphis police officers severely beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month during a traffic stop has sparked protests nationwide, and has elicited many strong reactions from federal officials as well as local ones in the D.C. area. Nichols, a Black man, died days after being tased...
fox5dc.com
System error impacting graduation for some PGCPS high school seniors
Graduation could be on the line for some high school seniors in Prince George's County. The school district says a system error is to blame and now they're asking students to take a last-minute course - halfway into the school year. Our FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is in Upper Marlboro with more from a family who is asking the school district to do the right thing.
fox5dc.com
Emmett Till Exhibit at DC Public Library
A brand-new exhibit honoring the life of Emmett Till has arrived in D.C. Emmett was just a 14-year-old boy when he was abducted and lynched in Mississippi back in 1955. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado reports from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington D.C. where the exhibit will be displayed from Jan. 28–March 12.
Baker, Martinez to seek District 22 House seat in Prince George’s County
The candidates will wait to make formal announcements until after Gov. Wes Moore confirms the appointment of Del. Alonzo Washington to a vacant Senate seat. The post Baker, Martinez to seek District 22 House seat in Prince George’s County appeared first on Maryland Matters.
THE RELIGION CORNER: History of African Americans in Washington, D.C. — A Series
African Americans have been a significant part of Washington, D.C.'s civic life and identity since the city was first declared the new nation’s capital in 1791. The post THE RELIGION CORNER: History of African Americans in Washington, D.C. — A Series appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Emmett Till Exhibition Opens At The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
Yesterday, the D.C. Public Libray opened a new Emmett Till exhibition at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library – Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See. For a limited time, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is bringing this exhibit to D.C. to share Till’s legacy.
D.C. Churches Challenged But Not Giving Up, Working for Affordable Housing
The housing crisis and the challenges churches are facing are hand in hand in the District. The post D.C. Churches Challenged But Not Giving Up, Working for Affordable Housing appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Families frustrated about Prince George’s Co. school system glitch after learning some seniors didn’t meet graduation requirements
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Parents are frustrated after learning that nearly three dozen Prince George’s County high school seniors didn’t meet the graduation requirement after a glitch in the system the school uses to verify credits. With just a few months to high school graduation, parents received a letter from Prince George’s […]
Hoya
DC Ends Pandemic Housing Program for Medically Vulnerable
Washington, D.C. will begin phasing out their pandemic housing program immediately for unhoused and medically vulnerable residents due to a lack of federal funding. The Department of Human Services announced Jan. 6 that the Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Individuals (PEP-V), an initiative that opened hotels exclusively for unsheltered, medically vulnerable individuals, will not be continuing. The program, which began in March 2020, helped house over 2,200 District residents experiencing homelessness, according to the D.C. government.
Hoya
DC Hospital Opens New Biocontainment Unit
The MedStar Washington Hospital Center has opened a new Biocontainment Unit (BCU) designed to prevent highly infectious diseases from spreading. The unit, which MedStar Health announced Jan. 19, is equipped to handle patients with severe respiratory syndromes and highly infectious diseases including Ebola, cholera and yellow fever. It will feature 10 beds for respiratory isolation and two rooms for biocontainment that feature negative air pressure to prevent the spread of infectious particles, according to MedStar’s press release. The 6,800-square-foot unit also includes two special pathogen rooms where operations, labor and delivery can take place.
Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry
BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
