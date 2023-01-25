ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 10

❤️Ayiti Sak Pas`e❤️
3d ago

Judy maybe if America would worry and be concerned about assisting their own instead of sending money 🤑💰 for wars and NASA space stations they could help all these children struggling to get pay for education which none 9f them will use in the future anyways

Reply
3
Creepin Jesus
3d ago

Howard is quite frankly and good school who in which was one of the first to get billions of funds from gov.....this money should be avay to students who file the paperwork to get help ..just saying

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County Public Schools holds community forum on Fentanyl

CLARKSBURG, Md. - Fentanyl overdoses among young people across the country are on the rise, and Montgomery County is no exception. So county school official hosted a community forum on Saturday to talk to parents about the deadly drug. The informational forum was held by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS)...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Howard University hosts first-ever Pride Night game

WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are hosting their first-ever Pride Night game on Monday for their men's basketball game on Monday. For their game against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe South Carolina State University on Jan. 30, Howard is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign HBCU Programs Division and will have “Howard Pride” shirts available for fans in attendance.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Philadelphia

How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.

The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Tyre Nichols video: DC protestors voice outrage near White House

WASHINGTON - The death of Tyre Nichols prompted protests all over the country Friday, including here in D.C., with many of them being peaceful. Crowds have cleared outside the White House and the peaceful rally that was there earlier has now dispersed. WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: Demonstrators participate in...
WASHINGTON, DC
thewashingtondc100.com

The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

System error impacting graduation for some PGCPS high school seniors

Graduation could be on the line for some high school seniors in Prince George's County. The school district says a system error is to blame and now they're asking students to take a last-minute course - halfway into the school year. Our FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is in Upper Marlboro with more from a family who is asking the school district to do the right thing.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Emmett Till Exhibit at DC Public Library

A brand-new exhibit honoring the life of Emmett Till has arrived in D.C. Emmett was just a 14-year-old boy when he was abducted and lynched in Mississippi back in 1955. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado reports from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington D.C. where the exhibit will be displayed from Jan. 28–March 12.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Families frustrated about Prince George’s Co. school system glitch after learning some seniors didn’t meet graduation requirements

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Parents are frustrated after learning that nearly three dozen Prince George’s County high school seniors didn’t meet the graduation requirement after a glitch in the system the school uses to verify credits. With just a few months to high school graduation, parents received a letter from Prince George’s […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Hoya

DC Ends Pandemic Housing Program for Medically Vulnerable

Washington, D.C. will begin phasing out their pandemic housing program immediately for unhoused and medically vulnerable residents due to a lack of federal funding. The Department of Human Services announced Jan. 6 that the Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Individuals (PEP-V), an initiative that opened hotels exclusively for unsheltered, medically vulnerable individuals, will not be continuing. The program, which began in March 2020, helped house over 2,200 District residents experiencing homelessness, according to the D.C. government.
WASHINGTON, DC
Hoya

DC Hospital Opens New Biocontainment Unit

The MedStar Washington Hospital Center has opened a new Biocontainment Unit (BCU) designed to prevent highly infectious diseases from spreading. The unit, which MedStar Health announced Jan. 19, is equipped to handle patients with severe respiratory syndromes and highly infectious diseases including Ebola, cholera and yellow fever. It will feature 10 beds for respiratory isolation and two rooms for biocontainment that feature negative air pressure to prevent the spread of infectious particles, according to MedStar’s press release. The 6,800-square-foot unit also includes two special pathogen rooms where operations, labor and delivery can take place.
CBS Baltimore

Three Baltimore restaurants nominated for one of highest honors in food industry

BALTIMORE - Three restaurants in the Charm City are up for one of the highest honors in the food industry. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year's awards, naming Charleston, Ekiben and foraged. as contenders.Charleston is a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospital, one of the ten national categories. Steve Chu, co-owner of Ekiben, and Chris Amendola, head chef and owner of foraged, are semifinalists for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.A James Beard award nomination may not be new for Charleston, a longtime fine dining gem in Harbor East, but executive chef and co-owner Cindy Wolf said they're just as excited as the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy