HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Snow will develop over Northern Nebraska tonight into Saturday. The heaviest will be in counties adjacent to the South Dakota border, with diminishing impacts from the snow the farther south you go. In the Local 4 area, the best chance for accumulating snow will be in the Ord, Greeley and Albion to Burwell areas with 1-3 inches possible. The Tri-Cities and counties adjacent to the I-80 corridor could see a mix of precipitation in the form of some drizzle or sprinkles, with a few flurries or freezing drizzle closer to Saturday morning.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO