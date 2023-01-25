Read full article on original website
McKnight's
CMS begins publicizing disputed nursing home deficiencies
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Wednesday updated its consumer-facing nursing home website to show whether facilities were formally disputing cited deficiencies. Just over 1,000 disputes were noted. Some of them date back several years in a system that is supposed to take 60 days to review challenges.
McKnight's
Federal bill returning temporary nurse aide waiver gets new life
A bill that would allow non-certified nurse aides to work in nursing homes longer than four months has been reintroduced in the House of Representatives. Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) and Madeleine Dean (D-PA) are backing the Building America’s Health Care Workforce Act, which would waive a requirement for temporary nurse aides to complete 75 hours of state-approved training and a competency evaluation in four months. Earlier in the pandemic, a similar waiver provided nursing homes with a new staffing supply after thousands of trained caregivers fled their jobs.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
McKnight's
Strategy to ‘harmonize’ COVID vaccine opens door to mandate, flu shot changes
An effort to streamline the national COVID-19 vaccination approach and shift to single, annual shots for most people may have major implications for nursing home staff. A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted 21-0 to direct manufacturers of approved COVID vaccines to “harmonize” initial shots and the most current booster. The move paves the way for development of a single annual shot for most Americans, likely creating vaccination campaigns that mirror the nation’s approach to flu shots.
McKnight's
FDA advisers endorse bivalent vaccine for all COVID mRNA shots
A panel of experts on Thursday agreed that the Food and Drug Administration should endorse a single, bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for both initial shots and booster shots. The standalone, original mRNA vaccines would ostensibly be phased out. In a unanimous vote, members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory...
McKnight's
Capasso named Health Dimensions Group senior care executive advisor
Long-term care management and consulting firm Health Dimensions Group has named John Capasso executive advisor of senior care. He will provide consulting services to the organization’s clientele, including hospitals and health systems, senior living and care communities, and PACE organizations in the areas of strategy, board development, leadership effectiveness, innovation, new product development, acute and post-acute care integration, turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures.
McKnight's
Amendments to the public charge rule did not go far enough when it comes to LTC
Despite the Biden administration’s recent amendments to the criteria of what constitutes a “public charge,” non-citizens of the United States still cannot receive Medicaid-funded long-term care without jeopardizing their path to citizenship. The concept of a “public charge” dates back to the 1800s and was used to...
McKnight's
Inner city, rural SNFs need more help from policymakers, must better cultivate local resources: analysis
Nursing home policymakers should direct greater interventions to inner city and rural facilities while providers cultivate local school relationships, according to a new policy brief from LeadingAge. Analysis of socioeconomic data overlaid with the locations of 12,600 nursing homes shows that 16% of facilities are in neighborhoods considered to be...
McKnight's
H. pylori more antibiotic-resistant since start of COVID: study
The helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria, a common bug that can cause stomach infections, developed a high resistance to key antibiotics in the two years since the pandemic started, a small new study has found. The overuse of antibiotics to treat COVID-19 is a likely cause, the researchers say. H....
