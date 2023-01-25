A bill that would allow non-certified nurse aides to work in nursing homes longer than four months has been reintroduced in the House of Representatives. Reps. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) and Madeleine Dean (D-PA) are backing the Building America’s Health Care Workforce Act, which would waive a requirement for temporary nurse aides to complete 75 hours of state-approved training and a competency evaluation in four months. Earlier in the pandemic, a similar waiver provided nursing homes with a new staffing supply after thousands of trained caregivers fled their jobs.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO