Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Guinea worm disease could be second ever human illness to be eradicated
As cases fall, the condition that once affected millions of people in Africa and Asia could also be the first to be wiped out without medicines
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Freethink
Brain experiment suggests that consciousness relies on quantum entanglement
Supercomputers can beat us at chess and perform more calculations per second than the human brain. But there are other tasks our brains perform routinely that computers simply cannot match — interpreting events and situations and using imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Our brains are amazingly powerful computers, using not just neurons but the connections between the neurons to process and interpret information.
foodsafetynews.com
Testing finds Listeria on another brand of enoki mushrooms traced to outbreak
The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) is warning consumers not to eat enoki mushrooms produced by Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co Ltd. in Shandong Province, China, because they have been traced to an outbreak of Listeria infections. Samples collected and tested by MDH in early January were positive for Listeria that...
foodsafetynews.com
Salmonella outbreak solved with 130 sick; steak tartare blamed
More than 130 people fell sick in a Salmonella outbreak in Slovenia late this past year, authorities have revealed. Updated findings of the investigation were presented by authorities this week. The Administration of the Republic of Slovenia for Food Safety, Veterinary Sector and Plant Protection (UVHVVR) and the National Institute...
foodsafetynews.com
Argentinian officials put focus on botulism and E. coli
Public health officials in Argentina have issued warnings about botulism and E. coli recently. The National Food Safety and Quality Service (Senasa) said safe and responsible consumption of canned food and other packaged products of animal and vegetable origin is key to avoiding foodborne botulism, especially during summer when high temperatures help the growth of bacteria.
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
foodsafetynews.com
Letter from the Editor: An independent food safety board is far better than anything FDA Commissioner does on his own
— OPINION — How food safety is best organized in a country this big and this populous is the question we should be asking. Instead during the past confusing year, we’ve come to focus only on the internal organization of the Food and Drug Administration. We now know...
Ready or not, consumers will soon encounter lab-grown meat
Lab-grown, or cultivated, meat is moving closer to being widely available in the U.S. But are consumers ready to get over their skepticism and squeamishness?
Medical emergency imposed in Brazil, children are dying due to malnutrition and disease, what is the reason
In Brazil, the world's fifth most populous country, the Health Ministry has imposed a medical emergency. It is being told that a large number of children are dying due to malnutrition and other diseases due to illegal gold mining. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government said in a decree on Friday that the declaration was aimed at restoring health services for the Yanomami people, which was abolished by the previous government of Jair na.
foodsafetynews.com
Number sick in Swedish Salmonella outbreak doubles
The number of people sick in a Salmonella outbreak in Sweden traced to eggs has doubled to almost 50. The Public Health Agency of Sweden (Folkhälsomyndigheten) also warned this figure is expected to increase again. There are 48 people from 13 regions confirmed to have been infected with the...
natureworldnews.com
Black Death: Bubonic Plague Pandemic May Not Have Been Spread by Rats [Study]
The Black Death or the bubonic plague that ravaged Europe between 1347 and 1353 killed millions of people, continuing across the continent even until the 19th century. Characterized by black boils on the skin, the disease was a global pandemic caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. The bubonic plague laid...
foodsafetynews.com
Chocolate cake sold at IKEA recalled after metal found in product
Almondy is recalling certain Almondy chocolate cake with Daim because a metal object has been found in a cake. According to the company announcement posted by the FDA, these products were only distributed to IKEA stores. Recalled products:. Almondy Chocolate cake with Daim 14.1oz. Batch code L2140. Best Before Date:...
foodsafetynews.com
French Salmonella outbreak study reveals dual contamination
Two Salmonella outbreaks were linked to dried sausages produced around the same time by one company in France, according to a study. The outbreaks affected 44 people who consumed dried pork sausages contaminated by two different types of Salmonella. Salmonella Bovismorbificans infected a total of 33 people from September to...
foodsafetynews.com
Paneer cheese recalled in Canada over E. coli
1228300 Alberta Ltd. is recalling Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese because of generic E. coli. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the recalled products were sold in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese was also recalled in Aug. 2022 over generic E. coli....
qhubonews.com
Parents are held accountable and accused for the excessive body weight of their children.
Would you hold the mother responsible for her daughter’s weight? Courtesy of Steve Neuberg, Arizona State University, and Jaimie Krems, Oklahoma State University. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. Americans stigmatize parents of heavier children, specifically blaming them for their children’s...
curetoday.com
Researchers Are ‘Building Up the Wall of Evidence’ to Support Cancer Vaccines in the Future
As more news is released about studies assessing cancer vaccines, one expert explains what this may mean for patients in the future. Recent announcements from pharmaceutical companies have focused on the cancer vaccines space, and these may indicate a big step forward in making these a reality for patients with cancer, an expert said.
